Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Burn The Thanksgiving Turkey This Year

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
November 22, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Thanksgiving cooking in the kitchen with turkey, potatoes, and other sides
Image by CARA DOLAN / Stocksy
November 22, 2024

All 12 signs of the zodiac have their strengths and weaknesses, and that includes in the kitchen. Some signs, for instance, make for natural chefs and amazing cooks, while others may struggle with following even a simple recipe.

And with Thanksgiving coming up, preparing a whole turkey—and having it turn out well—is no easy feat. That said, the following three zodiac signs may want to exercise extra caution if they're on deck to make the turkey this year.

(P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following signs as their sun and/or rising sign, or one of these signs over their sixth house, which influences our organization and cooking skills.)

1.

Pisces

The zodiac sign most likely to burn the turkey this Thanksgiving is none other than Pisces. Yes, these ethereal and intuitive folks may be whimsical, but that doesn't always translate to expertly executed recipes.

Pisces is, after all, ruled by the planet of illusion, so it's entirely possible that they'll be busy daydreaming or having a heart-to-heart with someone while the turkey overcooks. If they want to avoid a terrible turkey mishap, they'd do well to enlist in some help—and make sure to watch the clock.

2.

Gemini

Coming in as the second most likely sign to burn the turkey is none other than social and curious Gemini. Like Pisces, Gemini can likely be found chatting with other people at their Thanksgiving gathering, easily getting distracted by conversations and party happenings.

Geminis are also notorious for being impatient and resisting routine. It's all too easy for them to walk away from the kitchen and forget what they were doing—until they start smelling the turkey burning, that is. If they want to avoid that, they should bring the conversation into the kitchen with them.

3.

Sagittarius

And finally, we have Sagittarius as the third most likely sign to burn the turkey this Thanksgiving. Sagittarius is actually Gemini's opposite sign, but even though they're opposites, they both share in their dislike for routine, structure, and commitment.

As such, Sagittarius folks would likely avoid signing up for turkey-duty all together, but if they somehow got stuck with it, they're likely to leave it to the last minute. Once the turkey is in the oven, Sagittarius is too busy being the life of the party to keep an eye on it, so like Gemini, they should recruit some people to keep them company in the kitchen.

The takeaway

For what it's worth, we're not guaranteeing Pisces, Geminis, and Sagittariuses will be bad cooks or definitely burn the turkey. But in terms of the quintessential qualities of the zodiac signs, these three might have their work cut out for them the most.

More On This Topic

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Constantly Changing Their Life—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Constantly Changing Their Life—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Shoulder To Cry On—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Shoulder To Cry On—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Why Pluto In Aquarius Is The One Astrological Shift To Watch This Year
Spirituality

Why Pluto In Aquarius Is The One Astrological Shift To Watch This Year

Sarah Regan

Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin's Favorite Workouts & Meals
Personal Growth

Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin's Favorite Workouts & Meals

Alexandra Engler

Sagittarius Season Has Almost Arrived — Here's What To Watch Out For
Spirituality

Sagittarius Season Has Almost Arrived — Here's What To Watch Out For

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Gives The Best Advice (Even When You Don't Want To Hear It)
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Gives The Best Advice (Even When You Don't Want To Hear It)

Sarah Regan

This Is The Zodiac Sign You'll Find Running A Thanksgiving 5K This Year
Spirituality

This Is The Zodiac Sign You'll Find Running A Thanksgiving 5K This Year

Sarah Regan

