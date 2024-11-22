Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Burn The Thanksgiving Turkey This Year
All 12 signs of the zodiac have their strengths and weaknesses, and that includes in the kitchen. Some signs, for instance, make for natural chefs and amazing cooks, while others may struggle with following even a simple recipe.
And with Thanksgiving coming up, preparing a whole turkey—and having it turn out well—is no easy feat. That said, the following three zodiac signs may want to exercise extra caution if they're on deck to make the turkey this year.
(P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following signs as their sun and/or rising sign, or one of these signs over their sixth house, which influences our organization and cooking skills.)
Pisces
The zodiac sign most likely to burn the turkey this Thanksgiving is none other than Pisces. Yes, these ethereal and intuitive folks may be whimsical, but that doesn't always translate to expertly executed recipes.
Pisces is, after all, ruled by the planet of illusion, so it's entirely possible that they'll be busy daydreaming or having a heart-to-heart with someone while the turkey overcooks. If they want to avoid a terrible turkey mishap, they'd do well to enlist in some help—and make sure to watch the clock.
Gemini
Coming in as the second most likely sign to burn the turkey is none other than social and curious Gemini. Like Pisces, Gemini can likely be found chatting with other people at their Thanksgiving gathering, easily getting distracted by conversations and party happenings.
Geminis are also notorious for being impatient and resisting routine. It's all too easy for them to walk away from the kitchen and forget what they were doing—until they start smelling the turkey burning, that is. If they want to avoid that, they should bring the conversation into the kitchen with them.
Sagittarius
And finally, we have Sagittarius as the third most likely sign to burn the turkey this Thanksgiving. Sagittarius is actually Gemini's opposite sign, but even though they're opposites, they both share in their dislike for routine, structure, and commitment.
As such, Sagittarius folks would likely avoid signing up for turkey-duty all together, but if they somehow got stuck with it, they're likely to leave it to the last minute. Once the turkey is in the oven, Sagittarius is too busy being the life of the party to keep an eye on it, so like Gemini, they should recruit some people to keep them company in the kitchen.
The takeaway
For what it's worth, we're not guaranteeing Pisces, Geminis, and Sagittariuses will be bad cooks or definitely burn the turkey. But in terms of the quintessential qualities of the zodiac signs, these three might have their work cut out for them the most.
