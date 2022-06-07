In Ayurveda, the key thing to remember when eating fruit is to eat it by itself, according to Ayurveda Counselor, Sara Garofalo. Garofalo explains that you wouldn't necessarily want to grab a piece of fruit right after dinner, for example.

Once you do, "The digestive system wants to digest the fruit faster because that's the easiest kind of sugar [to digest]," she tells mbg of the Ayurvedic reasoning behind eating your fruit separately from meals. This can interrupt the digestion of the rest of the food in your stomach, she explains, leading to bloating and discomfort.