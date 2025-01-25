For instance, this DOCTOR BABOR Lifting Rx Collagen-Peptide Derma Filler Serum contains a peptide fragment of type I collagen (this type of collagen is especially abundant in the skin, where it's "responsible for keeping it pliable and young-looking," board-certified dermatopathologist Gretchen Frieling, M.D., once told mbg). These fragments are not identical compounds to collagen proteins, but they "can be used as building blocks, and they've been shown to boost collagen synthesis," says King.