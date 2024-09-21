It's time we give vegan collagen a closer look. In the topical space, recent biotech innovations have made it possible to create synthetic, plant-based versions of the proteins we all know and love. The supplement space isn't quite there yet—so please look at "vegan" collagen powders with a critical lens!—but we'd recommend opting for an animal-based source anyway. After all, bovine collagen can absolutely contribute to your overall protein intake.