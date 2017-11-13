Because pumpkin seed protein is high in healthy fats (with 12 grams per cup), it is good for helping keep hormones balanced, a healthy brain, and providing long-lasting sustainable energy. Some people don't tolerate seeds, so for these people, this is a no-go.

For all of these options, read the label. If you're experiencing imbalances with your protein powder, it's not always the protein itself that's a problem—oftentimes it is the added ingredients that are the issue. Watch out for sugars and fillers and always go for organic with the fewest added ingredients possible.

And remember, whole, real food should be your primary source of protein, but protein powders can be a nice option if you are on the go, want to mix things up, around a workout, or just as an addition to your favorite smoothie recipe.

Want to stay away from powders? These are the best plant-based whole food protein sources.