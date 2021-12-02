I'm A Neuroscientist & Here's How To Use Affirmations To Ease Anxiety

First things first: While Suzuki notes there isn't much science behind affirmations as they relate to anxiety, she does tell mbg that we know enough about affirmations, in general, to still count them in.

"We do know that positive spoken words, positive affirmations, can improve mood relative to [...] something neutral," she explains, mentioning research that has demonstrated this.

In fact, in one study on affirmations and the brain, affirmations were found to light up areas in the brain associated with self-related processing and rewards. Additionally, another study found affirmations resulted in "modest" reductions in anxiety in the participants.