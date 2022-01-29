Discover The Antioxidant-Packed Multi That Helps Fight Free Radicals*

We know antioxidants are good for us, but how exactly do they support our overall health? And how can we make sure we're getting enough each day? Well, let's get into it:

Antioxidants promote cellular function and resilience and the all-important oxidative stress balance by neutralizing free radicals and protecting our cells, their organelles, and other components (membranes, proteins, DNA, etc.).* Certain foods—such as berries, pomegranates, and even dark chocolate—are especially rich in antioxidants.