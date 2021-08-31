The Best Movements For Mental Health (That You Can Do From Your Desk)

In the 1980s, I sat in a chair for most of the day. Even though I was doing what I loved, writing fiction, I was depressed. It wasn't until I began a daily yoga practice in the late '80s that my mood started to stabilize.

We all recognize that when we feel sad or lethargic, our movements feel heavier and slower. When we feel anxious, our movements may be faster and a little jerkier. But did you know that when you reverse this process, slowing your movements and lengthening your exhale, you can calm an anxious mind? On the other hand, when you're feeling lethargic, picking up the pace of your movements can help you begin to feel more lively.

I began a yoga practice long before there was this large body of research on the mind-body connection. I just knew moving my body during the day made me feel better. With supervision by my prescribing psychiatrist, I was able to gradually ease off antidepressants.

I became passionate about helping others who suffered from depression and became a yoga teacher. I adapted what I learned from yoga masters in India and the U.S. into research-backed, mood-supporting routines that could be done anywhere—even at a desk.

Ready? This quick flow from my new card deck, Yoga for Your Mood: 52 Ways to Shift Depression and Anxiety, can easily be incorporated into your workday. Two minutes will be all it takes to feel refreshed.