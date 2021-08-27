Why You Should Start Your Day Screaming, From A Breathwork Expert

In practices like meditation and yoga, we're encouraged to observe the mind and let emotions come and go. But when it comes to all the emotions related to anger, it can be hard to truly process, integrate, and release them. That's where screaming comes in.

As Maz tells mbg, many of us are out of touch with our own inner anger and rage. So in her classes, she leads a breathwork sequence that purposefully allows those emotions to come up, leading to a peak moment where you finally scream and let out everything that's been building.

"There's a build-up to this crescendo moment," she explains, adding that afterwards, students often experience an emotional release of either crying or ecstatic laughter.

And when it comes to when you might want to try this, the morning is a great place to start. "Active breathwork has an up-regulating effect. It stimulates the mind, raises the heart rate, and you're actually offloading more carbon dioxide than when you're normally, unconsciously breathing," Maz notes.

This offloading of CO2 "brings in a sharpness and a clarity, and with the screaming element, you're moving some energy through before you step into the day," she says. In short, it helps you release and get balanced and centered first thing.