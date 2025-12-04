There's Still Plenty In Store Before The Year Is Out—Here's Your December Horoscope
Sagittarius season opens December with a bang
There's a firestorm of planetary action in the Archer’s domain this month. Until December 21, the Sun blazes through bold, future-forward Sagittarius, inviting us all to live a little larger, and maybe take a few strategic risks before the calendar turns.
As the holiday season picks up speed, there’s still time to say “yes” to one last adventure or to pursue a dream that’s been lingering on your 2025 intentions list. Go-getter Mars and alluring Venus are both in jovial, expansive Sagittarius until midmonth (Mars until the 15th, Venus the 24th), inspiring the pursuit of pleasure and possibility.
The signature Sagittarius style of big moves, big energy, and big ideas is in the air for the first half of December. Make merry!
The year’s final full moon, a Gemini supermoon, arrives December 4
This Gemini full moon is set against the backdrop of an emotional Grand Water Trine (120-degree harmonious trio) of chatty Mercury, visionary Jupiter, and structured Saturn.
Words pack extra punch under these expressive beams, and with communicator Mercury freshly out of retrograde, messages that have been stuck in limbo could come flying in fast.
On December 10, Neptune ends its five-month retrograde
Neptune retrograde ends, cutting through confusion and bringing long-overdue clarity. As the foggy planet powers forward in Pisces, it will begin its final lap through this sign in our lifetimes. On January 26, Neptune settles into Aries for a 13-year visit, and won’t be back to its home course of Pisces for over 150 years.
In the coming weeks, hidden truths could surface and emotional shroud begins to lift. Even if it’s still a little hazy around the edges, your path forward becomes clearer.
Don’t wait until January 1 to cast those big intentions into the universe!
The year’s final new moon arrives in hopeful Sagittarius on December 19, the perfect time to plant seeds for your most inspired dreams. New beginnings related to travel, education, entrepreneurship and personal growth are favored.
But don’t skip the fine print or cut corners. This new moon tangles in a 90-degree square with both Neptune and Saturn in Pisces, reminding us that every vision needs structure if it’s going to last past mid-January and become more than just a great idea.
The energy shifts noticeably at the winter solstice on December 21
When the Sun heads into Capricorn, it turns our collective attention to goals, structure, and tradition. Mars already moves into Capricorn on the 15th and Venus will follow suit on the 24th, firing up our ambitions as we close out the year.
While Capricorn season tends to favor hard work over holiday play, this time the stars offer a little of both. It’s okay to mix business and pleasure as you mingle.
Venus and Mars will meet in Capricorn just in time for Christmas Eve, sparking serious conversations about long-term plans. For couples, this could be a powerful time to align your visions for the future. Single? Someone with substance (and maybe a stellar LinkedIn profile) could catch your eye.
On New Year’s Eve, the mood turns lively & social
The moon zips into curious Gemini for the final hours of 2025. Skip the stuffy sit-down plans and opt for something more dynamic. Hop between parties, gather your crew for a spontaneous night out, or keep the conversations flowing with thought-provoking games and deep dives.
Whether you’re scribbling intentions on cocktail napkins or hatching last-minute plans with your favorite people, let your words set the tone for 2026.
Toast to the memories made—and get ready to make even bigger ones in 2026.