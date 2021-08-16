Even the most dedicated coffee connoisseurs probably aren't hand-roasting their coffee beans, but what if we told you there's a great decaf coffee substitute you can roast yourself, and you've probably been tossing it in the compost this whole time?

According to Carleigh Bodrug, the recipe developer behind @plantyou on Instagram, date seeds are the perfect DIY coffee substitute. "Date seed coffee has a more subtle flavor, but it’s really delicious and gives you a great excuse to keep those date seeds around," she explains.