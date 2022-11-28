PSA: These Clean Beauty Deals Won't Be Around For Another Year

Anyone looking for a natural glow will love this blush from Kjaer Weis. It's just the right amount of pigment that delivers a noticeable flush, but with buildable color. If you're looking for a berry blush to compliment cool undertones or a peachy coral to make warm undertones pop—there's a color for everyone. The blend includes Sweet Almond and Jojoba Seed oils to make the skin even softer during wear. You can even pop a bit on your eyes and lips for a natural flush, all in one step.

From a falsie-inducing mascara to an eye balm that keeps you looking lifted and awake, Kjaer Weis consistently delivers clean formulas that are worth the splurge—but this Cyber Monday you can spend less. The clean beauty brand is offering 25% off sitewide with discounts available until midnight. Now that's a reason to stock up!