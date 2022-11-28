PSA: These Clean Beauty Deals Won't Be Around For Another Year
Cyber Monday is the day of all days for beauty deals—so much so, that it can feel overwhelming. To help you out, our beauty team has hand-picked the best of the best clean beauty deals this year, so you can get started shopping ASAP. Whether you're on the lookout for the perfect gift for a skin care or makeup guru in your life, or you want to treat yourself this holiday season—keep reading.
The best Cyber Monday beauty deals of 2022:
Kjaer Weis Cream Blush in Blossoming
Sale:
- 25% off citewide through 11/28
Editor-approved picks:
- Lipstick
- Im-possible Mascara
- Beautiful Eye Balm
Anyone looking for a natural glow will love this blush from Kjaer Weis. It's just the right amount of pigment that delivers a noticeable flush, but with buildable color. If you're looking for a berry blush to compliment cool undertones or a peachy coral to make warm undertones pop—there's a color for everyone. The blend includes Sweet Almond and Jojoba Seed oils to make the skin even softer during wear. You can even pop a bit on your eyes and lips for a natural flush, all in one step.
From a falsie-inducing mascara to an eye balm that keeps you looking lifted and awake, Kjaer Weis consistently delivers clean formulas that are worth the splurge—but this Cyber Monday you can spend less. The clean beauty brand is offering 25% off sitewide with discounts available until midnight. Now that's a reason to stock up!
Paula's Choice Nourishing Milky Toner
Sale:
- 20% off sitewide
- Azelaic Booster on purchases over $75
- Let’s Glow Kit on purchases over $125
- 1% Retinol Treatment on purchases over $150
Editor-approved picks:
- C5 Superboost Eye Cream
- Super-Light Wrinkle Defense SPF 30
- 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
A healthy skin barrier leads to healthy skin, regardless of skin type. This milky toner from Paula's Choice tends to the barrier and microbiome in the long haul. Upon application, a blend of panthenol, allantoin, and hyaluronic acid boosts hydration and soothes redness and irritation. If you've been wanting to add a toner to your collection but don't know where to start—this is it.
You can currently score the toner for 25% off through November 29–and that's not all. The brand is also offering free gifts with purchased with the value of goodie increasing the more you spend.
Saie Dew Blush
Sale:
- 25% off sitewide
- Free mascara with $50 purchase
Editor-approved picks:
- Slip Tint
- Lip Blur
- Mascara 101
- Glowy super gel
Saie Beauty is packed with top-tier makeup products that are already set at an affordable price—now they're even cheaper. You truly can't go wrong with any of the products, whether it's a tinted SPF or even a new staple mascara. Our callout of the day? The brand's dew blush, which leaves a glowing shimmer with plenty of pigment. And thanks to the Saie's Cyber Monday deals, you can shop the entire site for 25% off. Considering it's the brand's only sale of the year, we recommend jumping on the opportunity to find something to fill the gap in your collection. Plus, every order over $50 (post discount) comes with a free mascara.
Kosas Revealer Concealer
Sale:
- 25% off sitewide
Editor-approved picks:
- Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25
- Wet oil lip gloss
- Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum
We've talked about how much we love the Revealer Concealer before, not only because of its magical ability to mask dark undereyes and cover blemishes, but also because the formula is A+. If you're looking for a new concealer to test out, this creamy option will not disappoint. Plus, you can even get the Dream Set which includes a concealer, foundation, and a setting powder—a true steal from clean beauty staple Kosas—for 25% off in the brand's Cyber Monday sale. Just be sure to place your order before it ends tonight.
Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser
Sale:
- 25% off sitewide
- Spend $50 & get free shipping
- Free mystery gift with orders $85+
Editor-approved picks:
- Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum
- Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask
- Polypeptide-121 Future Cream
This cleanser has been a customer favorite for years and still blows up on TikTok every few months—and for good reason. The non-stripping, natural cleanser washes away makeup and impurities without leaving the skin raw or the eyes irritated.
Youth to the People is another clean beauty brands that's packed with winners, so you shouldn't miss a chance to score its lineup for less. The Cyber Monday sale offers 25% off sitewide and a free gift with orders over $85.
Fresh Tea Elixer Skin Resilience Activating Serum
Sale:
- 20% off $100+
- 25% off $150+
- 30% off $200+
Editor-approved picks:
- Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence
- Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturizer
Instead of layering serum after serum, try this option that packs everything you need into one application. This standout formula dropped earlier this year, and it's worth every penny. A unique Adaptive Phytocompound Tea (APT) Technology™ works to increase the skin's energy and protect against free radicals—a two-in-one job perfect for an A.M. serum. Plus, the combination of niacinamide and hyaluronic acid plumps the skin and helps to brighten hyperpigmentation. The result? Skin that appears brighter, juicier, and overall radiant.
Thankfully, it's available for up to 30% off in Fresh's Cyber Monday Sale, which runs through November 29. Your skin will thank you.
Ourself Lip Conditioner
Sale:
- 25% off sitewide
Editor-approved picks
- HA+ Replenishing Serum
- Brightening Peel
- Daily Renewal Cream Rich
One of our beauty editor's says they've never gotten more compliments on their lips than when they have this gloss on (alright, it's me). Upon application, the gloss gives the pout a boost of volume and irreplaceable shine. The best part? It deeply hydrates, doubling as a lip balm. Ourself also recently launched an HA+ Replenishing Serum that's been on our list. It's safe to say this revolutionary technology won't be on sale often—snatch it while you can in Ourself's Cyber Monday sale before it ends tonight.
Grown Alchemist Instant Smoothing Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Sale:
- 30% off sitewide
- Free gift when you spend 100+
As far as hyaluronic acid serums go, this one from Grown Alchemist is top-tier. It does more than simply hydrate the skin; it helps to smooth texture and prep the skin for anything, whether it be full glam, a stroll in the park, or your everyday look. Especially as the cold winter months hit, you'll want this in your lineup, so grab one (or two!) while it's 30% off in the brand's Cyber Monday sale.
DpHue Gloss+
Sale:
- 30% off sitewide
Editor-approved picks:
- Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Scalp Serum
- Root Touch-Up Kit
If you want to refresh your hair color before the holidays without going to the salon, get this gloss from DpHue. The semi-permanent color conditioner enhances color, shine, and softness all in one go. There are 11 different shades to choose from and even one sheer hue if you want to tend to your hair without intense color. No at-home mixing, harsh chemicals, or expensive salon visits—just color that looks brand new.
What's more, the brand's entire site is 30% off until November 30, giving you until the end of Cyber Week to snag the lineup for less.
RMS Beauty Eyelights Cream Eyeshadow
Sale:
- Buy 2, get 1 free sitewide
Editor-approved picks:
- Tinted Daily Lip Balm
- ReDemension Hydra Powder Blush
These creamy metallic shadows from RMS Beauty are the perfect staple to have on hand for the holidays and the new year. From gold to plum and even silvery mauve, you'll find a shade to compliment any look. The ingredients are safe not only safe for sensitive skin, but actually tend to your lids with peptides and green tea extract.
Just note this is a slightly less conventional Cyber Monday deal; the brand is offering a buy-one-get-two promo, which means you'll need to spend slightly more to save—but we'd consider these creamy eye shadows the perfect excuse to stock up.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre
Sale:
- 20% off sitewide
- Free Posh Gloss Ice with $100 purchase
Editor-approved picks:
- Matte Bronzing Brick
- Satin Kajal Liner
We all know that glitter eyeshadow is back and better—so you should stock up. These pressed eyeshadows from Victoria Beckham Beauty are a dream come true for long-lasting wear and a shimmer that pops on and off camera. The color range covers a wide range of hues, whether it's a modern olive, classic silver, and an everyday pink. Plus, a 20% off sitewide sale means you'll save big on your next purchase, especially if you spend big and earn a free lip gloss.
The takeaway.
Clean beauty brands aren't playing around this Cyber Monday. There's never been a better time to stock up on self-care essentials or pre-purchase holiday gifts for the beauty lovers in your life. And if you want to checkout even more Cyber Monday deals—this curated list is a dream come true for fitness fanatics.
