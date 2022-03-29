While I had tried a few other balms in the past, the one's lightweight texture instantly impressed me. It retained the emollient properties that my skin craved without making it feel greasy. More importantly, the unscented balm had an instant brightening effect, which gave my under eyes a healthy glow and made my dark circles less noticeable.

The ingredient responsible for this change: Dioscorea batatas or the “root of light.” It's a popular addition in many of the products from Kjaer Weis, and the plant’s name is actually related to its historic use to impart light into the body, rather than its illuminating properties. In reality, the Chinese plant is packed with antioxidants that neutralize free radicals. This help decrease inflammation and even out your skin tone, making eyes look more bright and awake.

Best of all, the balm offers long-term benefits, too. It contains spilanthes acmella flower extract, which has been deemed “nature’s botox.” While that’s a bit of a stretch, a scientific review of the anti-inflammatory botanical states it can help relax muscles when applied topically. Fewer fine lines? Sign me up.