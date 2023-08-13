Crepey skin can show up anywhere on the body, from under the eyes to the hands. It’s characterized by its thin, papery-like appearance and presence of fine lines. (The aesthetic is where it gets its name, crepe paper.) Crepey skin on the legs, in particular, can be frustrating for folks. It’s usually most noticeable on the knees—an area of the body that experiences a lot of movement and exposure to the elements (i.e. sun damage).

Crepey skin comes as the result of collagen loss, as well as the dermis thinning over time. In combination, these two structural changes mean that the surface of the skin won’t lay as smooth or appear as soft. And the reality is that collagen loss is unavoidable and a natural part of the aging process—and nothing to feel bad about. But you can certainly support and protect the body’s natural production with the right lifestyle habits and topical products.