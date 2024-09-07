Advertisement
How To Smooth & Reverse Crepey Skin On The Legs & Knees
Crepey skin can show up anywhere on the body, from under the eyes to the hands. It’s characterized by its thin, paper-like appearance and the presence of fine lines. (The aesthetic is where it gets its name, crepe paper.)
Crepey skin on the legs, in particular, can be frustrating for folks. It’s usually most noticeable on the knees—an area of the body that experiences a lot of movement and exposure to the elements (i.e. sun damage).
Crepey skin comes as the result of collagen loss, as well as the dermis thinning over time. In combination, these two structural changes mean that the surface of the skin won’t lay as smooth or appear as soft.
And the reality is that collagen loss is unavoidable and a natural part of the aging process—and nothing to feel bad about. But you can certainly support and protect the body’s natural production with the right lifestyle habits and topical products.
Here, how you can specifically target crepey skin on the legs and knees.
Coconut oil
When targeting skin concerns, it’s always important to start with the basics: And keeping skin moisturized is about as basic as it comes. Look for ingredients that have emollient and occlusive properties, as these will help keep the skin from drying out. "Trapping in water with moisturizers helps to decrease transepidermal water loss and prevents dry skin, hence, ease crepey skin," board-certified dermatologist Purvisha Patel, M.D., tells mbg.
Coconut oil is a long-time favorite ingredient for a reason. The deeply hydrating botanical has been shown to be deeply moisturizing1 via robust research.
In fact, studies show it can help increase moisture levels in the skin2, as well as improve skin barrier function3.
But that’s the only way it helps improve the appearance of crepey skin. Some research notes that the oil can boost collagen production4 by improving skin fibroblast activity.
Retinol
This is a classic derm-recommended active that has a plethora of healthy aging benefits. Historically it was only used on the face (likely because it tends to be a more pricey ingredient). But recently there’s been an explosion of retinol-infused body products.
Retinol actually activities and upregulates collagen production. In fact a study showed that retinol treatments stimulated collagen production5 in mature skin, helping decrease the appearance of wrinkling.
Aloe vera
First and foremost, aloe is a very hydrating ingredient thanks to the high water content. But it’s not just the moisturization that benefits the skin. The plant contains several nutrients that are shown to improve skin’s appearance. In fact, applying aloe vera topically has been shown to help restore skin elasticity6 and decrease the appearance of fine lines7.
For example, aloe also stimulates the production of hyaluronic acid and collagen and elastin fibers in the skin—all of which are necessary to keep skin hydrated, firm, and supple, and all of which decline naturally with age.
The takeaway
Dealing with crepey skin head-to-toe can be frustrating, as the appearance can show up anywhere from around the eyes to even the knees.
But if you find the appropriate ingredients in body products, you can help improve the appearance and help delay its progression. Check out our favorite body lotions for crepey skin.
7 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30671361/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15724344/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24320105/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20523108/
- https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/412795
- https://www.karger.com/Article/Fulltext/454718
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12548256
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel