When targeting skin concerns, it’s always important to start with the basics: And keeping skin moisturized is about as basic as it comes. Look for ingredients that have emollient and occlusive properties, as these will help keep the skin from drying out. "Trapping in water with moisturizers helps to decrease transepidermal water loss and prevents dry skin, hence, ease crepey skin," board-certified dermatologist Purvisha Patel, M.D., tells mbg.