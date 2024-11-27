Skip to Content
Travel

The 5 Coziest Places To Escape This Holiday Season According To People Who've Been There

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
November 27, 2024
Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Well Traveled: A guide to cozy holiday travel
Image by Daniel Kim Photography / Stocksy
November 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

During the holiday season, lots of folks crave a cozy getaway. While it can be a season filled with parties and stacked social calendars, for some, it’s an excuse to slip away and enjoy the quieter side of traveling. These trips are less about big, ambitious activities—and more about rest and rejuvenation. They’re about connecting with nature, yourself, and anyone you might choose to travel with. 

But a cozy getaway requires the right location: Avoid any place too big or bustling. Focus on scenic atmospheres. Find the perfect, quaint lodging that makes you feel at home. It may sound like a tall order, but we pulled together our favorite places for your trip. 

For a rustic ski village: Telluride, Colorado

I've visited a fair amount of the greater Rocky Mountain Range. And the place I loved the most is Telluride in the San Juan Mountains—a rugged range located in the southwestern Rockies. Telluride is a former mining town turned Western ski oasis that is home to comfortable lodges, delicious restaurants, welcoming saloons, and some of the most majestic mountain views imaginable. 

It's also smaller and less busy than many of the Rockies’ other ski resorts, making it a more intimate, local-feeling destination. No matter where you come from, you’re made to feel at home in this little village.

Oh, speaking of skiing: It's one of the world's best resorts, known for its high altitudes, fresh powder, challenging runs, and picturesque dining destinations for lunch and apres. 

Read more about Telluride Colorado here

For an island escape: Isla Mujeres, Mexico 

Sometimes this time of year calls for a warm, sunny holiday. Instead of sprawling beaches and lively resort towns, opt for the quaint, charming escape of Isla Mujeres. The fishing village is just miles off the coast of Cancun, and was once considered a day trip for tourists in the area. But now? It’s home to a fabulous, artisanal hotel of Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets, an adults-only, all-inclusive hotel that features thoughtful, world-class details, amazing views, fun dining, and top-notch amenities. 

The hotel is decorated with work from Mexican artists and dressed up in décor all sourced sustainability from the country. In addition, when they renovated the building (from a decade-long abandoned hotel), they did so with green engineering, so there are countless elements of sustainability woven throughout. During your stay, you can wake up with yoga sessions or sound meditation and end it with bespoke cocktails overlooking the ocean. During my long weekend there, I made sure I partook both ends of the wellness spectrum.

The island itself is geographically compact (it takes only 40 minutes to bike the entire island) but full of life. For some much-needed beach time, check out the north end of the island, where you’ll find Playa El Cocal and Playa Norte, both with white sand shores and shallow turquoise waters. 

Read more about Isla Mujeres here. 

Well Traveled: Isla Mujeres \\ Impressions Isla Mujeres by Secrets
Image by Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets

For countryside surroundings: The Hudson Valley, New York

The favored escape of nature-loving New Yorkers, the Hudson Valley has a plethora of towns and villages to spend your days cozying up. This time of year is ideal, as you can enjoy the chilly weather and all the fall and winter festivities, from crisp hikes to warm drinks by the fire. 

Antiques and artisan goods abound, while restaurants take advantage of the region's abundant farms, offering seasonal menus shaped by local ingredients. And now, sophisticated, sleek hotels are leaving their mark too: Wildflower Farms, the newest property in the Auberge Resorts Collection, may as well be in another world for all the serenity and seclusion it offers. Or stay at The Maker Hotel. This boutique hotel is all style, with its dark woods, leather sofas, antique light fixtures, and built-in bookcases. Located on Hudson's main drag, Warren Street, it's the perfect jumping-off point for window shopping or a trip to the farmers market down the road.

Whether you're there to scale mountains, hang out in microbreweries and bookstores, or shop for bespoke furniture, the Hudson Valley has something for everyone. 

Read more about The Hudson Valley here, with tips from an mbg editor. 

For international lodgings: The Lake District, England 

The Lake District is England’s largest national park and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The countryside escape for posh Englanders and nature lovers alike, the region is abound with quaint villages, winding rivers and streams, sprawling hills and peaks, lush hikes, and of course, picturesque lakes. It’s also quite famously the go-to retreat for several beloved poets and writers (like William Wordsworth and Beatrix Potter). And for fans of Taylor Swift, you’ll recognize it as the inspiration behind “The Lakes” and many of the songs from folklore. Arriving, you’ll understand why: It’s the sort of place you can truly unwind from life and get inspired.

While there, stay at this breathtaking hotel: An icon of Lake Windermere, the Langdale Chase is about as ideal a home-away-from-home as you can imagine. Upon arriving at the Victorian-style villa, its acclaim becomes all but obvious. Each room is draped in rich fabrics, whimsical wallpaper, and delicately crafted original wood—and bathed in light often tinted by vibrant stained glass windows. It’s a feast for the senses, and you’ll feel right at home spending your afternoons reading by the lake or enjoying a cocktail in the evening. 

Read more about The Lake District here. 

Well Traveled: Stay at the Langdale Chase
Image by mbg Creative / Alexandra Engler

For a peaceful desert oasis: Sedona, Arizona

For when you want moments of awe inspired by Earth’s expansive beauty, the American Southwest has all that and more. Check out Sedona, Arizona.

Explore the most scenic spots in Red Rock country by hiking through the canyons. Opt for a guided tour, like the customized hiking tours offered by Trail Lovers, and you might meander through sacred vortexes, or portals that radiate spiritual energies. Breathe, enjoy the expansive views, and soak in the mystical enlightenment. 

Plus, the area is known for its famous resorts and spas, which create the perfect atmosphere for rest and relaxation. Try L'Auberge de Sedona for its world-class spa offerings, wellness activities, and stunning property: It is nestled on the banks of Oak Creek amid a lush forest environment, which invites fresh, cool air. 

Read more about Sedona here.

