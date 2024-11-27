Antiques and artisan goods abound, while restaurants take advantage of the region's abundant farms, offering seasonal menus shaped by local ingredients. And now, sophisticated, sleek hotels are leaving their mark too: Wildflower Farms, the newest property in the Auberge Resorts Collection, may as well be in another world for all the serenity and seclusion it offers. Or stay at The Maker Hotel. This boutique hotel is all style, with its dark woods, leather sofas, antique light fixtures, and built-in bookcases. Located on Hudson's main drag, Warren Street, it's the perfect jumping-off point for window shopping or a trip to the farmers market down the road.