Advertisement
The 5 Coziest Places To Escape This Holiday Season According To People Who've Been There
During the holiday season, lots of folks crave a cozy getaway. While it can be a season filled with parties and stacked social calendars, for some, it’s an excuse to slip away and enjoy the quieter side of traveling. These trips are less about big, ambitious activities—and more about rest and rejuvenation. They’re about connecting with nature, yourself, and anyone you might choose to travel with.
But a cozy getaway requires the right location: Avoid any place too big or bustling. Focus on scenic atmospheres. Find the perfect, quaint lodging that makes you feel at home. It may sound like a tall order, but we pulled together our favorite places for your trip.
For a rustic ski village: Telluride, Colorado
I've visited a fair amount of the greater Rocky Mountain Range. And the place I loved the most is Telluride in the San Juan Mountains—a rugged range located in the southwestern Rockies. Telluride is a former mining town turned Western ski oasis that is home to comfortable lodges, delicious restaurants, welcoming saloons, and some of the most majestic mountain views imaginable.
It's also smaller and less busy than many of the Rockies’ other ski resorts, making it a more intimate, local-feeling destination. No matter where you come from, you’re made to feel at home in this little village.
Oh, speaking of skiing: It's one of the world's best resorts, known for its high altitudes, fresh powder, challenging runs, and picturesque dining destinations for lunch and apres.
For an island escape: Isla Mujeres, Mexico
Sometimes this time of year calls for a warm, sunny holiday. Instead of sprawling beaches and lively resort towns, opt for the quaint, charming escape of Isla Mujeres. The fishing village is just miles off the coast of Cancun, and was once considered a day trip for tourists in the area. But now? It’s home to a fabulous, artisanal hotel of Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets, an adults-only, all-inclusive hotel that features thoughtful, world-class details, amazing views, fun dining, and top-notch amenities.
The hotel is decorated with work from Mexican artists and dressed up in décor all sourced sustainability from the country. In addition, when they renovated the building (from a decade-long abandoned hotel), they did so with green engineering, so there are countless elements of sustainability woven throughout. During your stay, you can wake up with yoga sessions or sound meditation and end it with bespoke cocktails overlooking the ocean. During my long weekend there, I made sure I partook both ends of the wellness spectrum.
The island itself is geographically compact (it takes only 40 minutes to bike the entire island) but full of life. For some much-needed beach time, check out the north end of the island, where you’ll find Playa El Cocal and Playa Norte, both with white sand shores and shallow turquoise waters.
For countryside surroundings: The Hudson Valley, New York
The favored escape of nature-loving New Yorkers, the Hudson Valley has a plethora of towns and villages to spend your days cozying up. This time of year is ideal, as you can enjoy the chilly weather and all the fall and winter festivities, from crisp hikes to warm drinks by the fire.
Antiques and artisan goods abound, while restaurants take advantage of the region's abundant farms, offering seasonal menus shaped by local ingredients. And now, sophisticated, sleek hotels are leaving their mark too: Wildflower Farms, the newest property in the Auberge Resorts Collection, may as well be in another world for all the serenity and seclusion it offers. Or stay at The Maker Hotel. This boutique hotel is all style, with its dark woods, leather sofas, antique light fixtures, and built-in bookcases. Located on Hudson's main drag, Warren Street, it's the perfect jumping-off point for window shopping or a trip to the farmers market down the road.
Whether you're there to scale mountains, hang out in microbreweries and bookstores, or shop for bespoke furniture, the Hudson Valley has something for everyone.
For international lodgings: The Lake District, England
The Lake District is England’s largest national park and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The countryside escape for posh Englanders and nature lovers alike, the region is abound with quaint villages, winding rivers and streams, sprawling hills and peaks, lush hikes, and of course, picturesque lakes. It’s also quite famously the go-to retreat for several beloved poets and writers (like William Wordsworth and Beatrix Potter). And for fans of Taylor Swift, you’ll recognize it as the inspiration behind “The Lakes” and many of the songs from folklore. Arriving, you’ll understand why: It’s the sort of place you can truly unwind from life and get inspired.
While there, stay at this breathtaking hotel: An icon of Lake Windermere, the Langdale Chase is about as ideal a home-away-from-home as you can imagine. Upon arriving at the Victorian-style villa, its acclaim becomes all but obvious. Each room is draped in rich fabrics, whimsical wallpaper, and delicately crafted original wood—and bathed in light often tinted by vibrant stained glass windows. It’s a feast for the senses, and you’ll feel right at home spending your afternoons reading by the lake or enjoying a cocktail in the evening.
For a peaceful desert oasis: Sedona, Arizona
For when you want moments of awe inspired by Earth’s expansive beauty, the American Southwest has all that and more. Check out Sedona, Arizona.
Explore the most scenic spots in Red Rock country by hiking through the canyons. Opt for a guided tour, like the customized hiking tours offered by Trail Lovers, and you might meander through sacred vortexes, or portals that radiate spiritual energies. Breathe, enjoy the expansive views, and soak in the mystical enlightenment.
Plus, the area is known for its famous resorts and spas, which create the perfect atmosphere for rest and relaxation. Try L'Auberge de Sedona for its world-class spa offerings, wellness activities, and stunning property: It is nestled on the banks of Oak Creek amid a lush forest environment, which invites fresh, cool air.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel