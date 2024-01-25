Advertisement
Plan Your Ultimate Wintertime Wellness Getaway In Telluride, Colorado
I'm landscape agnostic, by which I mean I enjoy them all equally—from white sand beaches to lush forests to rocky coasts to city skylines. Each offers the soul something unique. But the mountains hold a special place in my heart. There's something so awe-inspiring about their majesty. They make you feel so small in comparison yet somehow expansive.
Growing up, we'd take road trips out to the Colorado Rockies from my hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska. For much of the drive, it's nothing but flat highway and endless prairies (which is beautiful in its own way) until you see a wall of rock emerge in the distance. I always looked forward to that moment—the first glimpse of the mountains. How could something be so big? I wondered to myself.
Between my summer road trips in my youth and ski trips as an adult, I've visited a fair amount of the greater Rocky Mountain Range. And the place I loved the most is Telluride in the San Juan Mountains—a high and rugged range located in the southwestern Rockies.
Telluride is a former mining town and has all the Western charm you might expect from such a place. It's also smaller and less populated than many of Colorado's other ski resorts, making it a more intimate, local-feeling destination. Oh, speaking of skiing: It's one of the world's best resorts.
No matter if you're visiting to ski in the winter or hike in the summer, these hotels offer easy access to the great outdoors.
Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection
The town's premier hotel, this is located on the slopes in Mountain Village. It's ideal for the serious skier who also loves to indulge in the finer things (as well as have spacious rooms). The ski-in/ski-out resort has a top-notch ski valet, ski butlers, and will even secure your lift tickets prior to your arrival. Outside of the world-class ski services, you can soothe sore muscles at their spa or poolside: Book one of their many signature massages, or swim in the heated outdoor pool. And for your days off, engage in some active recovery at their gym or in one of their movement classes.
- Price point: $$$$
- Area: Mountain Village
- Amenities: Gym, spa, pools, restaurant, bar, coffee shop, ski valet services, movement classes
- Book now
Hotel Columbia
This boutique hotel is located in downtown Telluride, just steps off the gondola that will take you up the mountain and a few blocks away from the historic Main Street. Thanks to its location, it offers the best of both worlds, for both the ski enthusiast and not. For easy access for those who want to spend a lot of time on the slopes, it has private shoe warmers, lockers for storage, and easy access to the gondola. But for those who won't be partaking in winter sports, it's an easy walk to all the stores, galleries, cafes, and bars the town has to offer. Plus, it has one of the best restaurants in Telluride, the Cosmopolitan, just downstairs.
- Price point: $$$
- Area: Next to the gondola in downtown Telluride
- Amenities: Ski lockers, boot warmers, daily complimentary breakfast, restaurant, dog friendly
- Book now
The New Sheridan
A historic hotel that still embodies the Old West feel of Telluride during its mining days, this hotel is beloved by tourists and locals alike. The rooms are certainly on the smaller, older side—but they more than make up for it with charm. If you want a hotel that's in the heart of Telluride and embeds you in the culture, this option's for you.
- Price point: $$
- Area: Main Street (official name: Colorado Avenue), Telluride
- Amenities: Ski lockers, boot dryers, complimentary tea and coffee, restaurant and bars,
- Book now
Your activities vary depending on the time of year you're visiting: winter for snow sports or summer for the expansive outdoors. I've only been to Telluride during the winter to ski (when it's most popular) but have been told by many frequent visitors that the summer is just as special.
Ski (and aprés of course)
Most folks visit Telluride for skiing and snowboarding. The Telluride Mountain Resort is a smaller resort but boasts some of the best skiing in North America, which includes 2,000-plus acres of skiable terrain, 149 trails, and a good mix of experience levels.
Folks love it because it's generally less crowded than its other Colorado counterparts (like Aspen, Breckenridge, or Vail), largely due to the fact that it's harder to get to. It's also known to have a more challenging terrain, with much steeper slopes than other areas of the Rockies.
And of course, skiing is nothing without the aprés. Grab a glass of champagne at Bon Vivant on the slopes, a beer at any one of the saloons or bars in town, or a cocktail at The Madeline Hotel in Mountain Village.
Walk downtown & Main Street
It's a small, walkable mountain town with an Old Western feel. Walking down the historic Main Street (or Colorado Avenue as it's properly called) is ripe with an assortment of shops, general stores, bars, cafes, venues, restaurants, galleries, museums, and more. Plus, Old West history is peppered throughout: Apparently, Butch Casidy robbed his first bank here. There's something to suit everyone, whether you want to view local art or listen to some bluegrass at a saloon.
But even though you're in the heart of downtown, you're never far from the magical mountain views. Since the town's nestled in a box canyon, it's a 360-degree feast for the eyes.
Hike a few of the 90 trails
I've only been in the winter, but a phrase I heard more than anything else is, "Oh, you really must come in the summer too!" Anyone who has visited Telluride during the summer months sings its praises, especially for its hiking and stunning vegetation.
The introductory trail most folks recommend is Bear Creek Falls Trail, which has its entrance just outside of town (in fact, it's just a few blocks past the library). It's about 5 miles out and back and includes the namesake waterfall at its climax.
The other most popular hike and viewing spot is Blue Lake. It's a more challenging hike (but still considered moderate) and is about 6 miles in all. It'll take you above the treeline to a pristine bright blue lake (again, hence the name).
There are more challenging hikes, with steep summits and the like, of which you can check out more here.
Winter sports work up an appetite—and is there any meal as delicious as one earned after a day on the slopes? I don't think so. Here, the best places to refuel.
Bon Vivant
A quintessentially European Alp dining experience, just in the Rockies: This restaurant is entirely outdoor on a deck overlooking the slopes. It's only accessible to skiers (you have to take a lift to get there) and during the day for lunch and après treats but worth it for a midday stop.
- Cuisine: French
- Price point: $$$
- Dietary consideration options: Vegetarian
- Setting: alfresco dining on the slopes—top of the Polar Queen Express (Lift 5)
- Menu & info: https://tellurideskiresort.com/dine/#Bon%20Vivant
Special mention: Alpino Vino
Chop House Restaurant
The steakhouse located in the New Sheridan Hotel, the classic American steakhouse serves generous cuts of top-quality steak (butchered in-house). While steak is the main attraction: The starters and sides are not to be missed either. They also have several seafood options and even vegetarian-friendly fare, such as crispy tofu. All around, a worthy place to indulge at after a long day at the slopes.
- Cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price point: $$$
- Dietary consideration options: Pescatarian, Vegetarian
- Setting: Upscale casual
- Menu & info: https://www.newsheridan.com/chop-house-restaurant-telluride-new-sheridan/
Allred's Restaurant
Considered the flagship restaurant of Telluride, this is located on the mountains and accessible by the gondola (from both Mountain Village and Telluride proper). It has a rustic ambience synonymous with the Rockies and serves a prix fixe menu.
- Cuisine: Prix-fixe modern American
- Price point: $$$
- Dietary consideration options: Pescatarian, Vegetarian
- Setting: Casual
- Menu & info: https://tellurideskiresort.com/dine/#Allreds-Restaurant
Some items to help you feel cozy and comfortable.
Perfect Moment Women Après Powder Sweater
Why we love it
- Made with very warm 100% merino wool
- While we love this colorful Après design, there are several other patterns to choose from if it’s not your style
This is the It Girl ski brand for stylish skiers. They always just hit the mark, from cozy-yet-cool turtlenecks like this one to sleek ski suits to bold, eye-catching jackets. They’re made with high-quality, warm, and durable material, so they’re always practical and functional too.
Oakley Fall Line L Snow Goggles
Why we love it
- 20 different types of lenses for many different kinds of light conditions
- Comfortable strap
If you’re a regular skier, chances are you have your favorite gear—goggles included. But if you’re looking for a new option, these Oakley goggles have a wide field of vision, fit with most helmets, and are designed to withstand the elements.
Advertisement
Carhartt Knit Pom Pom Cuffed Beanie
Why we love it
- A classic brand that has staying power
- Great quality and will last years
Because you’ll need something to keep you warm and cozy while strolling about town, grab yourself a classic Carhartt beanie. This one is an acrylic knit and has a fun pom pom on top, but there are several other options to choose from—and many different colors.
mindbodygreen postbiotic hand cream
Why we love it
- Clean formula & several natural ingredients
- Deeply hydrating but non greasy
A word of warning for any newbie skier: Your hands will become dry and cracked. I always pack my most hydrating skin care items on winter trips—including this hand cream. The blend uses organic aloe, shea butter, antioxidants, botanical oils, and biotic ingredients to nurture the skin barrier.
Advertisement
Get ready for some of the best skiing of your life—this charming mountain town offers steep slopes, fresh powder, impressive landscapes, and of course, amazing après experiences.
Meet The Experts
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel