This boutique hotel is located in downtown Telluride, just steps off the gondola that will take you up the mountain and a few blocks away from the historic Main Street. Thanks to its location, it offers the best of both worlds, for both the ski enthusiast and not. For easy access for those who want to spend a lot of time on the slopes, it has private shoe warmers, lockers for storage, and easy access to the gondola. But for those who won't be partaking in winter sports, it's an easy walk to all the stores, galleries, cafes, and bars the town has to offer. Plus, it has one of the best restaurants in Telluride, the Cosmopolitan, just downstairs.