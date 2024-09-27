With winding rivers and streams, sprawling hills and peaks, lush hikes, and of course, picturesque lakes, it’s the sort of place you can truly unwind from modern life. For those who want to explore the great outdoors and the vivid green English countryside, this is a must-visit. But the beautiful nature isn’t the only reason the area is worth a trip: There are quaint villages with a plethora of shops, cafes, bookstores, and restaurants to explore. Plus, it has just about one of the most breathtaking hotels I’ve ever stayed at.