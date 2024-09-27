Advertisement
The 5 Best Things To Do In England's Lake District According To Someone Who Just Went
Recently I found myself in northern England on a road trip. Our destination? The famous Lake District—specifically Lake Windermere and its surrounding villages. The Lake District is England’s largest national park and UNESCO World Heritage Site. It’s also quite famously the go-to retreat for several beloved poets and writers (like William Wordsworth and Beatrix Potter). Arriving, you’ll understand why: It’s sure to inspire your own feelings of awe.
With winding rivers and streams, sprawling hills and peaks, lush hikes, and of course, picturesque lakes, it’s the sort of place you can truly unwind from modern life. For those who want to explore the great outdoors and the vivid green English countryside, this is a must-visit. But the beautiful nature isn’t the only reason the area is worth a trip: There are quaint villages with a plethora of shops, cafes, bookstores, and restaurants to explore. Plus, it has just about one of the most breathtaking hotels I’ve ever stayed at.
Pack up your raincoat and wellies (sporadic showers are often in the forecast) and join us at The Lakes.
To stay: Langdale Chase
An icon of Lake Windermere, the Langdale Chase is about as ideal a home-away-from-home as you can imagine. The hotel has been welcoming discerning travelers since the 1930s. In doing so, it has racked up several accolades: The Sunday Times Best Places To Stay in 2024, an AA 5-star hotel, and write-ups in The Times, The Independent, and The Telegraph.
Upon driving into the Victorian-style villa, its acclaim becomes all but obvious. Perched on the shores of the lake, the grounds are inviting, and the views are expansive. But I suspect you’ll be eager to get indoors to see the stylish decor.
Each room is draped in rich fabrics, whimsical wallpaper, and delicately crafted original wood—and bathed in light often tinted by vibrant stained glass windows. It’s a feast for the eyes, and I spent my first few hours in the hotel just wandering around the rooms—devouring every beautiful inch of it. Explore the hall, sitting rooms, bar, cellar, cozy reading room, restaurant, and cinema, all of which are open for guests to relax in.
We were lucky enough to snag the Pullwood Bay Suite, which boasts views of the lakes, Langdale pikes, a stained glass skylight, and a viewing balcony. But no matter which room you select, you’ll be cradled in comfort and countryside charm. The rooms have all the modern comforts you’d expect from a luxury hotel, from stunning bathrooms to dream-inducing beds.
During your stay a few things are a must: A tour of the garden, afternoon tea (more on that in a moment), a meal on the palatial patio, dinner in the world-class restaurant, and a cozy afternoon curled up with a book in one of the sitting rooms.
If you’re up for it, you should also brave the waters for a cold-water dip, as the hotel has a dock for easy access.
To do: Kayaking, SUPing, or cold water swimming
Speaking of wild swimming, getting out on (or in) Lake Windermere is good for the body and soul. You’ve traveled all this way to the Lake District, after all, so you really should enjoy it for all that it’s worth. There are a few routes to consider: kayaking, SUPing, or even wild swimming.
As you might’ve not packed your own kayak or SUP, venture to Brockhole on Windermere for rentals. There, you’ll find paddle boards, kayaks, rowing boats, open canoes, and even motor boats for hire. Plus, the outdoor attraction center hosts a variety of group activities, including kayak tours around the lake.
As for swimming, cold dips have plenty of health benefits—so while it may seem intimidating for some folks, it’s entirely worth it. Cold swims put the body in hormesis—positive stressors that cause the body to push beyond its comfort level to push you to adapt physically and cognitively. Research shows it can help with muscle recovery1, stimulate your vagus nerve2, improve sleep3, and trigger the release of a variety of neurotransmitters4, among them dopamine5.
If you’re staying on the lake, accessing the waters is quite easy (again, the Langdale Chase has its own doc, as well as complimentary warming robes after your dip). But for others who are staying nearby, there are public access points.
To visit: Ambleside
At the northernmost end of Lake Windermere, this popular market town has gift shops, cafes, restaurants, bookstores, candy confectioners, and pubs to stroll about. I recommend swinging by Old Bankhouse Chocolates for local candies and truffles, Fred’s Bookshop for your next read, Herby Jacks for keepsakes and beauty products, and Silver Moon for crystals and gemstones.
While there, you may be tempted to pick up some hiking gear at one of the many outdoor apparel shops. Since the village is surrounded by dozens of hikes, it’s full of folks who have traveled from all over England to enjoy its trails.
There are other villages to explore while there, too. For example, Grasmere is the home of poet William Wordsworth; this village still has all of the charm that inspired his poetry. Walk amongst the slate cottages, shops, cafes—or venture off to the nearby lake of the same name.
Or, for those who grew up on the Peter Rabbit books, visit Sawrey. The author, Beatrix Potter, used the village as inspiration for her work.
To do: Hike
When in the Lake District, do as the English locals and hike. As noted, the area is brimming with trails to explore.
For an easy stroll with lake views, try Windermere Lake and Queen Adelaide's Hill Circular. The 3-mile loop takes about an hour or two to complete (depending on how fast you’re going), and is dog friendly.
On the west side of the lake, take on the moderate-intensity High Wray and Wray Castle Circular. This six-mile loop also includes plenty of lake views, as well as a stop at the Wray Castle so you snap a few photos and take in the sights.
For something slightly more challenging (yet short), try the Ambleside to Stockghyll Force hike. It’ll lead you to falls and stunning creaks but has several steep passes.
Traveler’s tip:
To eat & drink: Afternoon tea
No trip to England is complete without an afternoon tea. And for the best one in the Lake District, visit the Langdale Chase—even if you’re not staying on the property.
Their Swallows & Amazons Afternoon Tea is inspired by Arthur Ransome’s famous tale of the same name, Swallows and Amazons. A noted home to artists, Ransome is thought to be a frequent visitor to Langdale Chase.
Once they set out their roving display of bites and cakes, you’ll feel just like the lady of the house. (Apparently, for Edna Howarth, the chatelaine of Langdale Chase in the 1890s, afternoon tea was a mustn’t-miss daily ritual.) Each course is displayed with such detail and attention, just the experience itself is delicious. It’s served in handmade pottery from local artists, like Fiona May Ceramics, so the tea feels unique to the area.
And then you get to the tasting courses: Finger sandwiches, small savory bites, homemade scones, and beautiful cakes are brought out in waves while you sip on your tea of choice (and a cocktail if you so choose). I highly recommend you save room for the cakes—these are a work of art in themselves. Truly: they are not to be missed.
Bon Voyage
You won't regret your northern England travels to the Lake District. It's the ideal destination for folks looking to detach from their phones, head out on the trails, and cozy up in stunning countryside lodging.
5 Sources
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40279-022-01644-9?utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=commission_junction&utm_campaign=CONR_BOOKS_ECOM_GL_PBOK_ALWYS_DEEPLINK&utm_content=textlink&utm_term=PID100064639&CJEVENT=b74649ed7ab411ef8295002f0a82b821
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6334714/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33870188/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33910456/
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s004210050065
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel