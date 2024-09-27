Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Travel

The 5 Best Things To Do In England's Lake District According To Someone Who Just Went

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
September 27, 2024
Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Well Traveled: The Lake District
Image by mbg Creative / Courtesy of the Langdale Chase
September 27, 2024
Travel can restore your well-being. We're here to help you on that journey with Well-Traveled, a go-to destination for travel recommendations and tips. 

Recently I found myself in northern England on a road trip. Our destination? The famous Lake District—specifically Lake Windermere and its surrounding villages. The Lake District is England’s largest national park and UNESCO World Heritage Site. It’s also quite famously the go-to retreat for several beloved poets and writers (like William Wordsworth and Beatrix Potter). Arriving, you’ll understand why: It’s sure to inspire your own feelings of awe. 

With winding rivers and streams, sprawling hills and peaks, lush hikes, and of course, picturesque lakes, it’s the sort of place you can truly unwind from modern life. For those who want to explore the great outdoors and the vivid green English countryside, this is a must-visit. But the beautiful nature isn’t the only reason the area is worth a trip: There are quaint villages with a plethora of shops, cafes, bookstores, and restaurants to explore. Plus, it has just about one of the most breathtaking hotels I’ve ever stayed at.

Pack up your raincoat and wellies (sporadic showers are often in the forecast) and join us at The Lakes. 

To stay: Langdale Chase

An icon of Lake Windermere, the Langdale Chase is about as ideal a home-away-from-home as you can imagine. The hotel has been welcoming discerning travelers since the 1930s. In doing so, it has racked up several accolades: The Sunday Times Best Places To Stay in 2024, an AA 5-star hotel, and write-ups in The Times, The Independent, and The Telegraph

Upon driving into the Victorian-style villa, its acclaim becomes all but obvious. Perched on the shores of the lake, the grounds are inviting, and the views are expansive. But I suspect you’ll be eager to get indoors to see the stylish decor. 

Each room is draped in rich fabrics, whimsical wallpaper, and delicately crafted original wood—and bathed in light often tinted by vibrant stained glass windows. It’s a feast for the eyes, and I spent my first few hours in the hotel just wandering around the rooms—devouring every beautiful inch of it. Explore the hall, sitting rooms, bar, cellar, cozy reading room, restaurant, and cinema, all of which are open for guests to relax in. 

We were lucky enough to snag the Pullwood Bay Suite, which boasts views of the lakes, Langdale pikes, a stained glass skylight, and a viewing balcony. But no matter which room you select, you’ll be cradled in comfort and countryside charm. The rooms have all the modern comforts you’d expect from a luxury hotel, from stunning bathrooms to dream-inducing beds. 

During your stay a few things are a must: A tour of the garden, afternoon tea (more on that in a moment), a meal on the palatial patio, dinner in the world-class restaurant, and a cozy afternoon curled up with a book in one of the sitting rooms. 

If you’re up for it, you should also brave the waters for a cold-water dip, as the hotel has a dock for easy access. 

Well Traveled: Stay at the Langdale Chase
Image by mbg Creative / Alexandra Engler

To do: Kayaking, SUPing, or cold water swimming

Speaking of wild swimming, getting out on (or in) Lake Windermere is good for the body and soul. You’ve traveled all this way to the Lake District, after all, so you really should enjoy it for all that it’s worth. There are a few routes to consider: kayaking, SUPing, or even wild swimming.

As you might’ve not packed your own kayak or SUP, venture to Brockhole on Windermere for rentals. There, you’ll find paddle boards, kayaks, rowing boats, open canoes, and even motor boats for hire. Plus, the outdoor attraction center hosts a variety of group activities, including kayak tours around the lake. 

As for swimming, cold dips have plenty of health benefits—so while it may seem intimidating for some folks, it’s entirely worth it. Cold swims put the body in hormesispositive stressors that cause the body to push beyond its comfort level to push you to adapt physically and cognitively. Research shows it can help with muscle recovery1, stimulate your vagus nerve2, improve sleep3, and trigger the release of a variety of neurotransmitters4, among them dopamine5

If you’re staying on the lake, accessing the waters is quite easy (again, the Langdale Chase has its own doc, as well as complimentary warming robes after your dip). But for others who are staying nearby, there are public access points. 

Well Traveled: the Lake District wild swimming
Image by mbg Creative / Alexandra Engler

To visit: Ambleside 

At the northernmost end of Lake Windermere, this popular market town has gift shops, cafes, restaurants, bookstores, candy confectioners, and pubs to stroll about. I recommend swinging by Old Bankhouse Chocolates for local candies and truffles, Fred’s Bookshop for your next read, Herby Jacks for keepsakes and beauty products, and Silver Moon for crystals and gemstones. 

While there, you may be tempted to pick up some hiking gear at one of the many outdoor apparel shops. Since the village is surrounded by dozens of hikes, it’s full of folks who have traveled from all over England to enjoy its trails. 

There are other villages to explore while there, too. For example, Grasmere is the home of poet William Wordsworth; this village still has all of the charm that inspired his poetry. Walk amongst the slate cottages, shops, cafes—or venture off to the nearby lake of the same name. 

Or, for those who grew up on the Peter Rabbit books, visit Sawrey. The author, Beatrix Potter, used the village as inspiration for her work. 

To do: Hike 

When in the Lake District, do as the English locals and hike. As noted, the area is brimming with trails to explore. 

For an easy stroll with lake views, try Windermere Lake and Queen Adelaide's Hill Circular. The 3-mile loop takes about an hour or two to complete (depending on how fast you’re going), and is dog friendly. 

On the west side of the lake, take on the moderate-intensity High Wray and Wray Castle Circular. This six-mile loop also includes plenty of lake views, as well as a stop at the Wray Castle so you snap a few photos and take in the sights.

For something slightly more challenging (yet short), try the Ambleside to Stockghyll Force hike. It’ll lead you to falls and stunning creaks but has several steep passes.  

Well Traveled: The Lake District hikes
Image by mbg Creative / Alexandra Engler

Traveler’s tip:

Not sure what route to take? Just ask a local—like at your hotel or pub. Most will have several recommendations, including their favorites. 

To eat & drink: Afternoon tea 

No trip to England is complete without an afternoon tea. And for the best one in the Lake District, visit the Langdale Chase—even if you’re not staying on the property. 

Their Swallows & Amazons Afternoon Tea is inspired by Arthur Ransome’s famous tale of the same name, Swallows and Amazons. A noted home to artists, Ransome is thought to be a frequent visitor to Langdale Chase.

Once they set out their roving display of bites and cakes, you’ll feel just like the lady of the house. (Apparently, for Edna Howarth, the chatelaine of Langdale Chase in the 1890s, afternoon tea was a mustn’t-miss daily ritual.) Each course is displayed with such detail and attention, just the experience itself is delicious. It’s served in handmade pottery from local artists, like Fiona May Ceramics, so the tea feels unique to the area. 

And then you get to the tasting courses: Finger sandwiches, small savory bites, homemade scones, and beautiful cakes are brought out in waves while you sip on your tea of choice (and a cocktail if you so choose). I highly recommend you save room for the cakes—these are a work of art in themselves. Truly: they are not to be missed. 

Well Traveled: Afternoon tea at the Langdale Chase in the Lake District
Image by mbg Creative / Courtesy of Langdale Chase

Bon Voyage 

You won't regret your northern England travels to the Lake District. It's the ideal destination for folks looking to detach from their phones, head out on the trails, and cozy up in stunning countryside lodging.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

A Parasympathetic Breathing Exercise to Calm Your Mind & Body7 Health Benefits Of Quinoa: Protein Fiber & NutrientsFermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing Skin
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.