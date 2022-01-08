 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
What We Know About The Link Between Food Choices & Personality, Based On Research

What We Know About The Link Between Food Choices & Personality, Based On Research

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Thrill-Seekers Love Spice + Other Strange Links Between Personality & Diet

Image by Leah Flores / Stocksy

January 8, 2022 — 12:02 PM

Isn't it funny how we use words like "sweet" and "bitter" to describe different people? Take it as no coincidence; researchers have long suspected (and looked for) a link between personality traits and food choices.

In a new analysis published in the journal Food Science, researcher and professor at Oxford University, Charles Spence, Ph.D. studied that existing literature and compiled his findings into one robust paper. Here's what he found.

Analyzing the research on personality and food choices.

As Spence writes in his analysis, "Put all of the research together and it starts to become increasingly clear just how many of our food preferences as adults may actually be linked to aspects of our personality."

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts

headshots of mbg functional nutrition training faculty

He looked at dozens of existing studies for repeating patterns, with one of his most prominent findings being that people who are sensation-seekers (aka thrill-seekers) tend to prefer spicy foods, and potentially even sour and crunchy foods, more than those who behave more cautiously.

Novelty-seekers, or those who like to try new things versus more conservative folk, also show an enhanced liking for salty foods, he writes.

And in the case of people who are more worry-prone, they tend to display a limited range of food tastes (like your quintessential picky eater), while those who are open to new experiences tend to enjoy a wider range of foods.

Spence notes that biological factors like our sense of smell (which differs from person to person), as well as hormones, can also influence our personality. However, he says, these factors haven't been linked with "any very specific predictions concerning likely food preferences."

Further, there's a strong, bidirectional relationship between mood and taste, with mood impacting our taste perception, and tasting certain foods impacting our mood—and even our behavior.

"In conclusion," he writes, "the research that has been reviewed here highlights how a number of personality characteristics have been linked to various aspects of taste, [smell], and diet."

Advertisement

The bottom line.

There's still much to learn in the study of taste preference as it relates to personality, with Spence noting it's "difficult" to know for sure, given the subjectivity of things like spice and novelty. However, with much of the existing research echoing similar findings, it certainly seems like personality plays a role when you pick particular foods. So, what's for dinner?

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Healthy Weight

The Harmful Myth About Midlife & Weight Gain This MD Wants To Debunk ASAP

Kyrin Dunston, M.D.
The Harmful Myth About Midlife & Weight Gain This MD Wants To Debunk ASAP
Integrative Health

I Study Centenarians & This Is The Best Type Of Coffee For Longevity

Jamie Schneider
I Study Centenarians & This Is The Best Type Of Coffee For Longevity
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations

Olivia Giacomo
I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations
Love

Not Everyone Wants To Be In A Relationship: Are You Aromantic?

Stephanie Barnes
Not Everyone Wants To Be In A Relationship: Are You Aromantic?
Routines

Give Your Triceps The Ultimate Burn With This One Simple Dumbbell Move

Sarah Regan
Give Your Triceps The Ultimate Burn With This One Simple Dumbbell Move
Beauty

The Quickest Way To Get Rid Of Forehead Worry Lines, From A Pro

Alexandra Engler
The Quickest Way To Get Rid Of Forehead Worry Lines, From A Pro
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

I'm An RD: How To Avoid The One Common Gut Health Mistake I See All The Time

Heather Finley, M.S., R.D.
I'm An RD: How To Avoid The One Common Gut Health Mistake I See All The Time
Integrative Health

3 Immune-Supporting Habits Experts Say Are Nonnegotiable This Year

Abby Moore
3 Immune-Supporting Habits Experts Say Are Nonnegotiable This Year
Healthy Weight

An Integrative MD Says There Are 5 Weight Loss Types — Which One Are You?

Taz Bhatia, M.D.
An Integrative MD Says There Are 5 Weight Loss Types — Which One Are You?
Personal Growth

The Best Goal To Set For Yourself This Year, Based On Your Enneagram

Ryan Lui, M.A.
The Best Goal To Set For Yourself This Year, Based On Your Enneagram
Home

Yes, Every Birth Month Has Its Own Flower — Do You Know Yours?

Sarah Regan
Yes, Every Birth Month Has Its Own Flower — Do You Know Yours?
Integrative Health

3 Simple Habits That Combat The Nasty Impacts Of Sitting All Day

Abby Moore
3 Simple Habits That Combat The Nasty Impacts Of Sitting All Day
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/connection-between-taste-preferences-and-personality

Your article and new folder have been saved!