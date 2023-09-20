Collagen Sandwiching Is The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines
We say it all the time here at mbg: The best approach to healthy skin aging requires both external and internal methods. Collagen-supporting foods are just as vital as high-tech serums and creams—you could even argue smoothies are skin care. (There’s a reason why so many beauty brands have created signature smoothie blends alongside their launches.)
So we highly encourage you to sip on a collagen-boosting smoothie and slather on collagen-stimulating topicals for firmer, more youthful skin. Or to go the extra mile, why not combine the steps into one collagen-restoring routine? This “collagen sandwich” below may just give you more bang for your buck.
A collagen sandwiching hack for firmer skin
Below, a step-by-step recipe for smoother, plumper skin.
Apply an AHA mask
After cleansing your face, slather on an AHA mask to promote cell turnover and stimulate collagen—this is the topical portion of the routine, aka the “bread” of your sandwich.
You might want to select a formula with glycolic acid in particular, as this AHA has been shown to increase collagen production1 when used topically. (It triggers a restorative healing response in the skin, which spurs collagen production.) And by promoting collagen synthesis, it can help your skin maintain its bounce. “Studies have shown, for example, that six months of topical glycolic acid stimulates a 27% increase in epidermal thickness2,” Hadley King once told mbg about the topical.
The only downside is that glycolic acid can be irritating for some, as has a smaller molecular size (meaning it penetrates the skin quite quickly). If you are sensitive to the potent AHA, mandelic acid may be a gentler collagen-restoring swap: One study found that chemical peels containing mandelic acid were able to help stimulate collagen production and reduce signs of aging3.
In the market for some masks? Try Ole Henriksen’s Dewtopia 25% AHA + PHA Flash Facial Exfoliating Face Mask, Renée Rouleau’s Triple Berry Smoothing Peel, or the Alpyn Beauty Wild Huckleberry Radiance Recovery Peel.
Sip on a skin smoothie
As your mask marinates, grab your blender. See, you likely already know that collagen plays a major role in supporting healthy, youthful-looking skin, but, sigh, your natural levels decline with age.
Hydrolyzed collagen peptides, however, have been shown to help promote the body's natural production of collagen4 and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.
As a result, research shows that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density5.
You need to take collagen daily to reap the benefits—just like any solid skin care regimen, it’s not a one-and-done deal—but why not sip on a collagen smoothie as your collagen-stimulating mask absorbs?
That way, you’re supporting collagen production with an inside-out approach in one fell swoop.
Find some more stellar skin smoothie recipes here, but here’s my go-to blend if you need some quick inspo:
- 1 cup frozen berries
- 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt
- 1 serving collagen powder (find our favorite formulas here)
- 1 handful spinach
- 1 tablespoon shredded coconut
- 1 cup coconut water
- 1 tablespoon almond butter
Lock in moisture
After you wash off your mask and down your smoothie, you’ll want to seal in moisture. Keep in mind that a strong skin barrier is downright essential for maintaining healthy collagen. When your skin barrier function is compromised, it becomes more permeable, allowing irritants, pollution, and other microbes to enter and wreak havoc.
So top off your collagen sandwich with a hydrating face cream or, if you have extra time to spare, a moisturizing mask. I love Sonsie Skin’s Multi Moisture Mask to soothe my skin post-peel, as well as OneSkin’s OS-01 FACE cream to infuse my skin with collagen-supporting peptides.
The takeaway
Prioritizing collagen-supporting topicals and supplements is your one-way ticket to firmer skin. On days you have extra time to spare, consider combining both steps in a sandwich-like fashion: Slather on your collagen-stimulating topical, consume your supplement (ideally a bright, yummy smoothie), then seal everything in with a moisturizing cream. Easy as pie—or shall we say sub?
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and more. In her role at mbg, she reports on everything from the top beauty industry trends, to the gut-skin connection and the microbiome, to the latest expert makeup hacks. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.