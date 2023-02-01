In my early blogging days, I fell into wellness circles where there was always talk of collagen supplements floating around. After hearing about the host of benefits, I decided to try some for myself. But every brand I've experimented with left me bloated and even sometimes doubled over in stomach pain. I remember being in college and sitting in class with piercing jolts in my abdomen. At points, my stomach distended under my oversize sweatshirt, the only piece of clothing that was comfortable enough to wear. I had no idea what was going on inside. Wasn't collagen supposed to help with issues like this?