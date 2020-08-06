It took me months to figure out what was causing it. I never suspected collagen to be the culprit because I’ve never heard of anyone having a negative experience on the supplement.

Eventually my supply ran out and I never got around to restocking. This turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Once I stopped taking it my symptoms subsided! It was with great sadness and defeat that I accepted I just wasn’t a collagen girl.

A few years after swearing off collagen products, I saw that mbg developed one of their own, grass-fed collagen+. Part of me was skeptical (just looking at it reminded me of my troubled past with collagen), but I figured enough time had passed that I was ready to try again. Plus it came in chocolate flavored...say less.

The first few days taking this collagen I braced myself for severe pain and discomfort, but it never came. “Pleasantly surprised” doesn’t even begin to capture my feelings about this product. I’ve now been taking it daily for the past few months and can confidently attribute it to improvements in my digestion, skin, and hair growth. I was never the girl with perfect skin, but now my face literally glows. My hair is coming in so thick I’m snapping hair ties just trying to put it in a ponytail.

Given the chaos of the past few months, I’ve been under plenty of stress. Under times of stress, usually my digestion takes a major hit. But adding this collagen into the mix has helped me immensely. By pairing this supplement with a host of de-stressing practices, like a quick yoga flow before bed and a daily walk around the neighborhood, I no longer feel weighed down or uncomfortable throughout the day. This isn’t to say I never get bloated (I’m human!), but when it comes to the day-to-day, I’m seeing major improvements