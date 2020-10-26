If you're looking for a deep hair conditioner that's chemical-free, look no further than virgin coconut oil. It's one of the best hair conditioners and if it's virgin and organic, it's chemical free and natural. Coconut oil is one of the best natural treatments for hair. It's been used by indigenous people around the world, from South America, Africa, India and Asia. It brings back the softness to your hair thanks to its bountiful medium chain triglycerides (or fatty acids).

So why might you use it in the place of your normal conditioner? While other conditioners work from the outside in, coconut oil is able to work from the inside out. It's an excellent conditioner and helps in the re-growth of damaged hair as it stimulates blood circulation in the scalp. Here's why—with an easy explanation of how at the bottom.