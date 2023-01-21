When it comes to longevity, metabolic health expert Chris Irvin, M.S., aka “The Ketologist,” explains that the goal should, of course, be to increase healthspan—not just lifespan.

“I want to live until I’m 100, but not unless I feel great in my body,” he shares in a recent video testimonial. Luckily, the more we learn about longevity, the more feasible a long and healthy life appears to be.

One way to help you feel fantastic as you age? Supplementing with a high-quality multivitamin.