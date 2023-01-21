Chris Irvin Trusts This Multi To Optimize His Health — Now & Later In Life*
When it comes to longevity, metabolic health expert Chris Irvin, M.S., aka “The Ketologist,” explains that the goal should, of course, be to increase healthspan—not just lifespan.
“I want to live until I’m 100, but not unless I feel great in my body,” he shares in a recent video testimonial. Luckily, the more we learn about longevity, the more feasible a long and healthy life appears to be.
One way to help you feel fantastic as you age? Supplementing with a high-quality multivitamin.
Why Chris Irvin swears by ultimate multivitamin+.
According to nationally representative research1, failing to meet the daily recommended intake of essential micronutrients is a widespread issue in the U.S.
A complete (and high-potency) daily multi, mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+ contains all of the essential vitamins and minerals you need on a daily basis to fill nutrient gaps in your diet.
But as Irvin said, we want our well-being to thrive—even in our later years. Beyond basic nutritional needs, taking a multivitamin has even been shown to increase telomere length2 (a key biomarker tied to healthy aging).*
With 14 essential vitamins, 11 essential minerals, two trace minerals, and six longevity botanicals, it's no wonder Irvin trusts mbg’s formula to comprehensively support his daily nutrition needs and bolster his quest to feel amazing as he ages.
How ultimate multivitamin+ promotes longevity.
mindbodygreen’s formula goes one step further than most multivitamins in its longevity-supporting efforts by including bioactive clinically shown to promote healthy aging.*
“[ultimate multivitamin+] also contains an optimized B complex, which is great for supporting energy metabolism, and it contains powerful antioxidants like resveratrol and glutathione,”* Irvin explains.
Other longevity-promoting ingredients in this comprehensive, vegan multi include:*
- Vitamin D3 from organic, sustainable algae
- Vitamin C as ascorbic acid
- Piperine from black pepper (to enhance resveratrol's bioavailability)
- Lycopene from red tomato
- Carotenoid superstars lutein and zeaxanthin from marigold flowers
These additional longevity vitamins and botanicals (in full-potency, clinically efficacious doses) can help your body combat oxidative stress, scavenge free radicals, and improve cellular resilience throughout life.* Learn more about ultimate multivitamin+ here.
The takeaway.
You can choose a standard multivitamin to provide basic daily nutritional support and help you bridge a few nutrient gaps, but an innovative and nutrient-laden (33 actives in all) multi like mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+ that also delivers additional longevity bioactives can help enhance your whole-body health and well-being—today and well into your later years.*
Join Irvin in his goal to optimize longevity; future you will thank you!
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.