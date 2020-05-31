For some people, the deciding factor between going vegan or going vegetarian is the answer to the following question: But could you give up cheese?!

Cheese and other forms of dairy are often included in vegetarian diets because they're produced by animals—they're not the animals themselves. Not to mention, cheese is flat out delicious, provides a decent amount of calcium, protein, and fat (not a bad thing, especially if you're experimenting with a vegetarian keto diet).

But while some cheese can absolutely be vegetarian, a lot of it technically isn't. It all comes down to whether or not it contains a sneaky animal-derived enzyme called rennet, which is traditionally used to coagulate and solidify many types of cheese.

The good news: It's not hard to get your hands on vegetarian cheese if you know what to look for. Here's everything you need to know.