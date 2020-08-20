mindbodygreen

Beauty

Ceramides Decline With Age & The Result? Dry Complexions — Here's What To Do 

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
Ceramides Decline With Age -- This Supplement Can Help nr

Image by PeopleImages / iStock

August 20, 2020 — 1:33 AM

As we age, our skin loses natural parts of its structure. The one we tend to hear about a bit is collagen loss: Collagen levels deplete with age, resulting in looser, less supple skin. We also lose facial muscle (like we do elsewhere in the body), so our skin will sag and pull downward, as it doesn’t have the tissue to grab onto to keep it taut. We lose bone density, resulting in sallowness. We lose circulation, making our skin appear less rosy and vivid. 

We also lose ceramides. Ceramide loss isn’t as discussed as often as others, but it is noticed just as much in aging skin as the rest. Here, explain what you need to know and the supplement that can help.

Ceramides: Why we lose them and why it matters. 

Ceramides are a natural part of our skin structure. Specifically, they are part of the epidermis and help keep our skin strong, soft, moisturized, and supple. They are polar lipids that make up the barrier between the outside environment and our body, locking in moisture and protecting our skin from damage. Without them, our skin wouldn’t be able to retain water or keep environmental aggressors out—which would wreak havoc on the body.

We lose them, as noted above, as a result of age. We also lose them from environmental and lifestyle factors. UV damage plays a role in ceramide’s depletion, as does pollution. You can also damage ceramides by using too harsh of exfoliation and skin care products that strip your epidermis of lipids (reminder: ceramides are part of your lipid structure.) You may suspect your skin is lacking ceramides if you’ve noticed that your once hydrated, soft complexion is now much drier, inflamed, and irritated. 

Finally, some just have naturally less ceramides than others; this often presents itself as a compromised skin barrier, and symptoms are dryness, redness, or even inflammation-related skin diseases. 

Advertisement

How taking a ceramide-rich supplement can help.

nr+

Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula, featuring phytoceramides.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.7)
nr+

There are certainly plenty of skin care creams and serums packed with the ingredient (that are quite good for the skin barrier, too), but to improve your levels internally you need proper supplementation. 

Phytoceramides are what is normally found in supplements. These are just plant-derived versions of what’s found naturally within us. When ingested they help enhance your natural levels of ceramides, making your skin barrier stronger as well as keeping skin more moisturized overall.* In one study, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.* In another, participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.*

mindbodygreen’s nr+ contains a potent dose of phytoceramides, and clinicals show that ingesting these can improve hydration in two weeks as well as enhance skin elasticity and smoothness in six weeks.*  

The takeaway.

We don’t talk as much about ceramide loss in the skin care world, but without them we wouldn’t have the youthful dewy glow we all so crave. We’d also have a host of problems, like skin inflammation, wrinkles, dryness and loss of elasticity. This is why it;’s vital to support ceramide levels naturally as you age with a skin-supporting supplement.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Uh-Oh, Need To Get Rid Of A Pimple ASAP? 9 Tips Straight From Derms

Alexandra Engler
Uh-Oh, Need To Get Rid Of A Pimple ASAP? 9 Tips Straight From Derms
Beauty

Are You Showering In Hard Water? Here's A Quick Test To Find Out

Jamie Schneider
Are You Showering In Hard Water? Here's A Quick Test To Find Out
Mental Health

We Need To Specifically Label Our Emotions: A Psychologist Shares How

Jason Wachob
We Need To Specifically Label Our Emotions: A Psychologist Shares How
Recipes

How To Make Perfect Rice, According To A Japanese Chef

Harumi Kurihara
How To Make Perfect Rice, According To A Japanese Chef
Beauty

How To Grow Your Hair Out: 6 Tips For Long, Healthy Strands, From Experts

Jamie Schneider
How To Grow Your Hair Out: 6 Tips For Long, Healthy Strands, From Experts
Home

These Pots Water Your Plants For You — And They Couldn't Be Easier To Use

Emma Loewe
These Pots Water Your Plants For You — And They Couldn't Be Easier To Use
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recovery

An Ironman Champion On The Supplement She Uses For Recovery

Alexandra Engler
An Ironman Champion On The Supplement She Uses For Recovery
Functional Food

The Best Time To Add Spices While Cooking For Optimal Flavor & Nutrition

Abby Moore
The Best Time To Add Spices While Cooking For Optimal Flavor & Nutrition
Food Trends

Attention, Vegans: You Can Now Get Oat Milk In Your Dunkin' Coffee

Eliza Sullivan
Attention, Vegans: You Can Now Get Oat Milk In Your Dunkin' Coffee
Climate Change

Phasing Out This One Thing Could Cut Global Temps By Nearly Half A Degree

Emma Loewe
Phasing Out This One Thing Could Cut Global Temps By Nearly Half A Degree
Motivation

Two Types Of Workouts To Promote Longevity, From An Exercise Physiologist

Abby Moore
Two Types Of Workouts To Promote Longevity, From An Exercise Physiologist
Love

4 Forms Of Passive-Aggressive Behavior In A Marriage + How To Change It

Weena Cullins, LCMFT
4 Forms Of Passive-Aggressive Behavior In A Marriage + How To Change It
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ceramides-decline-with-age-this-supplement-can-help

Your article and new folder have been saved!