It takes time to see results from your skin care—as someone who’s constantly testing products, I know I need to give a formula at least two weeks (ideally four) before making any sort of judgment call. At the same time, it’s only natural to crave immediate results, especially before sauntering off to an important event or social gathering.

Seems like a tall order, but it’s actually not so far-fetched: Just ask Joanna Vargas, who is well-versed in the art of the instant glow. The celebrity facialist and founder of Joanna Vargas Salons and Skin Care is known for prepping many an A-lister before they walk the red carpet (Mindy Kaling, Rachel Brosnahan, and Maggie Gyllenhaal, to name a few), and each face she tends to truly appears lit from within. Below, she graces us all with her signature skin care steps.