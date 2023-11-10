Look, potatoes are not the enemy, and you certainly don’t have to give up classic french fries forever in order to be healthy. That being said, carrots do pack more of a nutrient punch, so they’re worth subbing in here or there.

Carrots are loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, and fiber (just to name a few). Because carrots are rich in vitamin A, they can benefit hormone health by supporting the proper development and functioning of various reproductive hormones. The fact that these carrot fries are baked in olive oil instead of fried in canola oil or another seed oil further improves their nutritional profile.

Of course, this is quite a small serving; not a full course. Carrot fries are a great side dish but do not contain enough protein, healthy fats, or calories to be considered a balanced meal. Instead, use them as a snack, side dish, or topping.