Is The Raw Carrot Salad Worth The Hype? I Asked An MD

While everyone makes it a bit differently, the blueprint raw carrot salad recipe on TikTok includes a few large carrots shredded into ribbons, a bit of apple cider vinegar, some type of oil (some choose coconut, others olive), and a sprinkle of salt and pepper.

So no, it’s not a super complicated or nutrient-dense salad. It’s more so just a different way to eat a carrot with some added probiotics from the vinegar.

It’s important to note that one medium carrot contains about 25 calories1 , so you shouldn't view a raw carrot salad as a meal. It could make a great side dish or salad base, but it’s not anywhere near a meal replacement.