I’m A Neuroscientist — Here’s How I’m Caring For My Brain In 2023
With over 30 years of experience as a mind-body-brain connection researcher, clinical neuroscientist Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc has an intimate understanding of how the mind, body, and brain work together to help promote brain longevity.
You see, the mind directly impacts cognitive health and function, and performance—now, and down the road.
Advertisement
“The mind drives the brain, but the mind also uses the brain. So, if the brain is not healthy, this can affect how we function mentally, our cognitive processing, and memory formation,” she explains.
Leaf suggests a combination of behavioral and lifestyle processes to improve mental self-care and brain health, including supplements that help protect and nourish your brain.*
“Brain supplements, also known as ‘nootropics,’ are becoming more commonly used as a way to promote memory creation and mental clarity, improve learning and processing speed, and combat occasional brain fog,”* she explains.
One of Leaf's go-to recommendations for overall cognitive performance and longevity? mindbodygreen’s brain guard+.*
Why Caroline Leaf swears by brain guard+.
mindbodygreen’s brain guard+ formula includes fully potent, clinically researched dosages of effective ingredients, including:*
- Citicoline to promote critical neurotransmitter production and neuronal health and function throughout the lifespan. This powerhouse neuronutrient has been clinically shown to increase mental ATP energy, enhance brain cell membrane formation, and support mental processing speed1 and ability to tune out distractions.
- Resveratrol to combat oxidative stress and deliver neuroprotection. Clinically shown to increase cerebral blood flow2, this potent antioxidant helps enhance cognitive task performance3, bolster cellular resilience and mitochondrial health, and promote brain longevity.
- Kanna to enhance mental well-being and mood. Sourced from South Africa, this nootropic botanical helps balance key neurotransmitters (like serotonin), strengthens stress resilience, and has been clinically shown to improve executive function and cognitive flexibility4.
Advertisement
“This is an amazing, clinically researched, very potent combination of important substances,” Leaf expounds.
The takeaway.
“Whether you're 25 or 75, it's never too early to protect and nourish your brain,” Leaf explains. If you want a comprehensive nootropic formula to help promote cognitive performance and brain longevity, then brain guard+ is the supplement for you.*
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.