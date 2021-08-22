mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Sitting All Day Long? This Supplement Is Like An Edible Foam-Roll Session

Sitting All Day Long? This Supplement Is Like An Edible Foam-Roll Session

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
(Last Used: 2/17/21) Sitting All Day Long? This Supplement Is Like An Edible Foam-Roll Session

Image by Lauren Lee / Stocksy

August 22, 2021 — 9:33 AM

You've heard it before: Too much sitting can add up. When we spend hours seated looking at our devices, our backs can start to curve and our shoulders hunch forward, putting more pressure on the spine. Our muscles stiffen and tense, leaving us more prone to inflammatory processes and muscle or joint issues. Recent research suggests that staying seated for long periods of time isn't so great for mental wellness, either.

If you have a desk job, of course, there's only so much moving you can do during the workday. While standing desks can help relieve some discomfort, they often still lead to soreness in the muscles that are being consistently activated.

My body hurts just typing this. And if you, too, have been sitting at a makeshift home desk for the better part of the last year, yours probably hurts reading it.

What to do: Take mindbodygreen's calm+.

While not a cure-all for sitting-induced discomforts, the right supplement can offer some relief from the occasional aches of desk life.*

Hemp oil, for example, is full of beneficial plant compounds called phytocannabinoids that can promote relaxation throughout the body, including in tense muscles.* You've probably heard of hemp's best-known cannabinoid, CBD.

In preclinical research (mice), CBD and its cannabinoid derivatives have been shown to help support a healthy inflammatory response and healthy joints.* Meanwhile, the clinical research in humans for phytocannabinoids in hemp oil and joint comfort for both oral and transepidermal (topicals) delivery is an exciting area of emerging research.*

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
calm+

Some researchers suspect that the phytocannabinoids found in hemp act similarly those that the body naturally produces (aka endogenous cannabinoids) during exercise.* This would help explain why, in addition to alleviating everyday stress, the plant compounds promote that full-body calm that you'd get after a good run.*

mindbodygreen's calm+ supplement combines cannabinoid-rich USDA and EU certified organic hemp oil with two other calming plants, ashwagandha extract and lavender oil.* The result is an everyday supplement that can help make the body feel a bit more balanced, no matter what funky position it happens to be stuck in.*

While calm+ can help counteract the effects of sitting all day, it won't cure them.* Be sure to pair it with proper posture (here are some PT-approved tips for cleaning yours up), occasional movement breaks, and stretches that focus on improving mobility and easing stiffness to stave off those deskside aches.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Mental Health

The One Morning Mental Health Habit This Coffee Expert Swears By

Eliza Sullivan
The One Morning Mental Health Habit This Coffee Expert Swears By
Integrative Health

Does CBD Oil Actually Work? 5 Expert Tips To Make Sure Yours Does

Emma Loewe
Does CBD Oil Actually Work? 5 Expert Tips To Make Sure Yours Does
Mental Health

Is Your "Second Brain" Sabotaging Your Mental Health? A Neuroscientist Explains

Daniel Amen, M.D.
Is Your "Second Brain" Sabotaging Your Mental Health? A Neuroscientist Explains
Integrative Health

How To Journal For Better Mental Health, From A Brain Plasticity Researcher

Emma Loewe
How To Journal For Better Mental Health, From A Brain Plasticity Researcher
Integrative Health

The Stress Management Tip You Need To Hear, Based On Your Age

Emma Loewe
The Stress Management Tip You Need To Hear, Based On Your Age
Spirituality

What This Weekend's Historic Full Moon Means For Your Zodiac Sign

The AstroTwins
What This Weekend's Historic Full Moon Means For Your Zodiac Sign
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Ultimate Dos & Don'ts For This Painful Kind Of Acne

Andrea Jordan
The Ultimate Dos & Don'ts For This Painful Kind Of Acne
Spirituality

Astrologers Warn Of A Major Relationship Reality Check On Monday

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Warn Of A Major Relationship Reality Check On Monday
Beauty

Your Secret Weapon Against Brassy Blond Hair? These 11 Purple Shampoos

Alexandra Engler
Your Secret Weapon Against Brassy Blond Hair? These 11 Purple Shampoos
Beauty

Niacinamide & Vitamin C: Friends Or Foes? Dermatologists Explain

Jamie Schneider
Niacinamide & Vitamin C: Friends Or Foes? Dermatologists Explain
Recipes

Unsure How To Use Tinned Fish? Try Starting With This Simple, Filling Lunch

Eliza Sullivan
Unsure How To Use Tinned Fish? Try Starting With This Simple, Filling Lunch
Friendships

Yes, Soul Mates Can Be Platonic — Here Are 9 Signs You've Found Yours

Sarah Regan
Yes, Soul Mates Can Be Platonic — Here Are 9 Signs You've Found Yours
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/calm-plus-for-stress-and-tension

Your article and new folder have been saved!