You've heard it before: Too much sitting can add up. When we spend hours seated looking at our devices, our backs can start to curve and our shoulders hunch forward, putting more pressure on the spine. Our muscles stiffen and tense, leaving us more prone to inflammatory processes and muscle or joint issues. Recent research suggests that staying seated for long periods of time isn't so great for mental wellness, either.

If you have a desk job, of course, there's only so much moving you can do during the workday. While standing desks can help relieve some discomfort, they often still lead to soreness in the muscles that are being consistently activated.

My body hurts just typing this. And if you, too, have been sitting at a makeshift home desk for the better part of the last year, yours probably hurts reading it.