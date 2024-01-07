Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

Butter Beans: Health Benefits + 4 Ways To Use Them

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 07, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Delicious cannellini salad with sundried tomatoes
Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy
January 07, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Since mid-summer, butter beans have taken over my social media feed. From TikTok to Instagram and Pinterest, I’m seeing these mini protein pellets everywhere. There seems to be a never-ending array of ways to prepare them, too.

Given the hype, you’d probably never guess butter beans are just dressed-up lima beans (yes, it’s true). Here are the health benefits of this buzzy bean, and a few fun ways to cook with it.

Health benefits of butter beans

Butter beans go by a few different names: butter beans, big limas, and dried large limas. Whatever you like to call them, here are five reasons to add them to your plate. 

  • They’re a plant-based protein source: “They are an excellent source of plant-based protein, offering a substantial amount of amino acids essential for optimal metabolism,” registered dietician Ella Davar, RD, CDN, CHC says about these mighty beans. One cup of these beans brings 14.7 grams of protein1—a decent amount for a side dish serving.
  • They’re great for heart health: “Additionally, butter beans provide complex carbohydrates, and dietary fiber, and are low in fat, making them a heart-healthy food choice,” Davar says. 
  • A great source of plant-based iron: For vegans and vegetarians especially, getting enough iron can take some intentional consumption. Luckily, you can add butter beans to the list. “In terms of micronutrients, butter beans are high in folate2, a B vitamin crucial for cell division and DNA synthesis. They also contain essential minerals such as iron, magnesium, and potassium, essential for preventing anemia in vegan diets,” Davar explains. 
  • They’re shelf-stable and versatile: Butter beans most often come in two forms: Canned or dried and bagged—both of which have a decent shelf life, so you can keep them in rotation without having to re-up every week. Plus, you can use them in a number of appetizers, side dishes, or make them the star of your meal. 
  • They’re affordable: If you’re trying to save money on groceries, butter beans are a great contender, especially when compared to other plant-based protein staples like tofu, tempeh, and vegan protein powder.

6 ways to use them in the kitchen

1.

Curried butter beans

Have a favorite curry sauce on hand? Add some butter beans for plant-based protein. You can scoop the savory mixture onto bread or mix in more roasted vegetables for added flavor.

2.

Roasted beans as a salad topping

Another creative avenue: Roasting your butter beans either in the oven or in a pan and piling them onto any salad or warm bowl. 

3.

Creamy garlic & tomato 

If you search up “butter beans recipes” online, you’re sure to find some kind of creamy garlic and tomato base to house your butter beans. Some variations add parmesan and others loads of basil. You can mix in other veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, or brussel sprouts for additional fiber, too.

4.

A protein booster for any soup

The easiest way to use these beans? Toss them into any soup for a protein boost. Whether it’s creamy tomato, chicken noodle, split pea, or another blend, this is one quick and affordable way to make it even more satisfying.

RELATED READ: 16 Easy Ways To Eat More Protein + How Much You Need Daily

5.

As a side dish

"Simply season butter beans with herbs, garlic, and olive oil as a flavorful side dish," Davar suggests.

6.

Blend them into sauce

"Blend cooked butter beans with garlic, lemon, and herbs to create a creamy sauce for pasta or vegetables," Davar recommends.

The takeaway

Butter beans pack a nutrient punch, providing plant-based protein, fiber, iron, and more to your dish at an affordable price point. Plus, these beans are shelf-stable, so you can keep them in rotation for longer, adding them to side dishes, soups, salads, or crafting a new dish with them at the centerfold. Here's why one longevity expert recommends eating a full cup of beans every day for a longer life.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Boost Your Brainpower With This Savory, Antioxidant-Rich Granola
Recipes

Boost Your Brainpower With This Savory, Antioxidant-Rich Granola

Annie Fenn, MD

What Yo-Yoing Between Caffeine & Alcohol Actually Does To Your Body
Functional Food

What Yo-Yoing Between Caffeine & Alcohol Actually Does To Your Body

Sarah Garone, NDTR

Soothe Inflammation & Oxidative Stress With This Smoothie
Recipes

Soothe Inflammation & Oxidative Stress With This Smoothie

Annie Fenn, MD

Make Crave-Worthy Kale & Feta Turkey Burgers With Just 6 Ingredients
Recipes

Make Crave-Worthy Kale & Feta Turkey Burgers With Just 6 Ingredients

Kat Ashmore

This Spicy Kale Salad Has 54 Grams Of Protein To Actually Keep You Full
Recipes

This Spicy Kale Salad Has 54 Grams Of Protein To Actually Keep You Full

Alex Snodgrass

I'm A PhD Who Studies Sugar Addiction: Eat These 10 Foods To Crush Cravings
Functional Food

I'm A PhD Who Studies Sugar Addiction: Eat These 10 Foods To Crush Cravings

Nicole Avena, Ph.D.

Boost Your Brainpower With This Savory, Antioxidant-Rich Granola
Recipes

Boost Your Brainpower With This Savory, Antioxidant-Rich Granola

Annie Fenn, MD

What Yo-Yoing Between Caffeine & Alcohol Actually Does To Your Body
Functional Food

What Yo-Yoing Between Caffeine & Alcohol Actually Does To Your Body

Sarah Garone, NDTR

Soothe Inflammation & Oxidative Stress With This Smoothie
Recipes

Soothe Inflammation & Oxidative Stress With This Smoothie

Annie Fenn, MD

Make Crave-Worthy Kale & Feta Turkey Burgers With Just 6 Ingredients
Recipes

Make Crave-Worthy Kale & Feta Turkey Burgers With Just 6 Ingredients

Kat Ashmore

This Spicy Kale Salad Has 54 Grams Of Protein To Actually Keep You Full
Recipes

This Spicy Kale Salad Has 54 Grams Of Protein To Actually Keep You Full

Alex Snodgrass

I'm A PhD Who Studies Sugar Addiction: Eat These 10 Foods To Crush Cravings
Functional Food

I'm A PhD Who Studies Sugar Addiction: Eat These 10 Foods To Crush Cravings

Nicole Avena, Ph.D.

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Fermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.