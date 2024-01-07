Advertisement
Butter Beans: Health Benefits + 4 Ways To Use Them
Given the hype, you’d probably never guess butter beans are just dressed-up lima beans (yes, it’s true). Here are the health benefits of this buzzy bean, and a few fun ways to cook with it.
Health benefits of butter beans
Butter beans go by a few different names: butter beans, big limas, and dried large limas. Whatever you like to call them, here are five reasons to add them to your plate.
- They’re a plant-based protein source: “They are an excellent source of plant-based protein, offering a substantial amount of amino acids essential for optimal metabolism,” registered dietician Ella Davar, RD, CDN, CHC says about these mighty beans. One cup of these beans brings 14.7 grams of protein1—a decent amount for a side dish serving.
- They’re great for heart health: “Additionally, butter beans provide complex carbohydrates, and dietary fiber, and are low in fat, making them a heart-healthy food choice,” Davar says.
- A great source of plant-based iron: For vegans and vegetarians especially, getting enough iron can take some intentional consumption. Luckily, you can add butter beans to the list. “In terms of micronutrients, butter beans are high in folate2, a B vitamin crucial for cell division and DNA synthesis. They also contain essential minerals such as iron, magnesium, and potassium, essential for preventing anemia in vegan diets,” Davar explains.
- They’re shelf-stable and versatile: Butter beans most often come in two forms: Canned or dried and bagged—both of which have a decent shelf life, so you can keep them in rotation without having to re-up every week. Plus, you can use them in a number of appetizers, side dishes, or make them the star of your meal.
- They’re affordable: If you’re trying to save money on groceries, butter beans are a great contender, especially when compared to other plant-based protein staples like tofu, tempeh, and vegan protein powder.
6 ways to use them in the kitchen
Curried butter beans
Have a favorite curry sauce on hand? Add some butter beans for plant-based protein. You can scoop the savory mixture onto bread or mix in more roasted vegetables for added flavor.
Roasted beans as a salad topping
Another creative avenue: Roasting your butter beans either in the oven or in a pan and piling them onto any salad or warm bowl.
Creamy garlic & tomato
If you search up “butter beans recipes” online, you’re sure to find some kind of creamy garlic and tomato base to house your butter beans. Some variations add parmesan and others loads of basil. You can mix in other veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, or brussel sprouts for additional fiber, too.
A protein booster for any soup
The easiest way to use these beans? Toss them into any soup for a protein boost. Whether it’s creamy tomato, chicken noodle, split pea, or another blend, this is one quick and affordable way to make it even more satisfying.
As a side dish
"Simply season butter beans with herbs, garlic, and olive oil as a flavorful side dish," Davar suggests.
Blend them into sauce
"Blend cooked butter beans with garlic, lemon, and herbs to create a creamy sauce for pasta or vegetables," Davar recommends.
The takeaway
Butter beans pack a nutrient punch, providing plant-based protein, fiber, iron, and more to your dish at an affordable price point. Plus, these beans are shelf-stable, so you can keep them in rotation for longer, adding them to side dishes, soups, salads, or crafting a new dish with them at the centerfold. Here's why one longevity expert recommends eating a full cup of beans every day for a longer life.
