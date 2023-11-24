Burnt Out At Work? This Fulfilling Health Career Is Around The Corner

Beyond helping her advance in her career, she notes that the program also helped her foster valuable new connections. "The community that formed in mindbodygreen's program was also unlike anything I'd seen before," she says. "Even though mbg's program is virtual, the enthusiasm and genuine excitement of the other students in my cohort was contagious. We started our own WhatsApp group to support each other during the program, through board preparation, and beyond. I've never connected with people on that level in any training program that I've done."