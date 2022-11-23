Luckily, applying bronzer is much less complex. Bronzer is simply used to add warmth to the face—that natural, sun-kissed glow that oftentimes gets covered up with foundation and concealer.

You can apply bronzer to anywhere the sun would naturally hit your face—think top of the forehead, the cheekbones, the tip of the chin, the bridge of the nose, etc. You may be thinking these spots are similar spots as the contour application placements above, however contour is more about mimicking shadows—this is about reflecting light and warmth.

As professional makeup artist Asta Jurake shows in this Instagram tutorial, you can be a bit more generous with your bronzer. While contour should be blended carefully and kept in certain areas, bronzer can be more widespread.

You can technically apply bronzer and contour at the same time and then blend them in (similar to the method of underpainting). However, it may be easier to gauge how much bronzer you truly need after blending in the contour.

And if this is all too much and you’re simply looking for a vacation-esque glow, then you can add a pump of liquid bronzer to your foundation for an easy boost—the Saie Beauty Glowy Super Gel in Sunglow is perfect for this step.