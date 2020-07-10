Published in JAMA Open Network, the new study looked at 258 patients who’d come into the Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Akron General for acute coronary syndrome in March and April and compared them with those who’d come in with it pre-pandemic. The cardiologists found a “significant increase” in the incidence of broken heart syndrome during the pandemic compared to before, jumping from 1.7% pre-pandemic to 7.8% during. Patients with the condition also tended to have a longer hospital stay for it amid COVID than patients who had it pre-pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about multiple levels of stress in people's lives across the country and world. People are not only worried about themselves or their families becoming ill, they are dealing with economic and emotional issues, societal problems and potential loneliness and isolation," Ankur Kalra, M.D., a Cleveland Clinic cardiologist who led the study, explains in a news release. "The stress can have physical effects on our bodies and our hearts, as evidenced by the increasing diagnoses of stress cardiomyopathy we are experiencing."

Broken heart syndrome, also known as stress cardiomyopathy or Takotsubo syndrome, is a sudden weakening or failure or the heart muscle usually in response to significant emotional distress. There’s no coronary blockage as in a heart attack, but there are symptoms like chest pain, irregular heartbeat, fainting, blood pressure drop, and even cardiogenic shock, in which the heart cannot supply the body with enough blood because of the stress hormones’ effects on the heart cells.

Past research has found that the regions of the brain that handle the experience of stress are also the ones that handle unconscious bodily functions like the heartbeat and breathing, suggesting that breakdown in communication in these regions of the brain may be what causes the stress cardiomyopathy symptoms. Some physicians believe it may also have to do with the release of stress hormones, which may temporarily inhibit the heart’s ability to contract.