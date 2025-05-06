Advertisement
Which Of The Zodiac Signs Are The Bravest? These 3 Always Top The List
The 12 signs of the zodiac are all unique, and that includes how courageous they are. Some signs, for instance, are typically averse to risks or a bit more fearful, while others tend to be confident risk-takers.
Of course, someone's zodiac sign is never a guarantee they'll be the bravest person you've ever met, but the following three signs are known to be pretty fearless.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Aries
The bravest zodiac sign of them all is...drumroll please...Aries! As the only sign ruled by Mars in modern astrology, it's no wonder Aries has a reputation for bravery. (Mars is the planet of war, energy, and action, after all.)
As the first sign of the astrological year, Aries folks are known for being reckless, impulsive, impatient, and always on-the-go. They have a certain childlike exuberance to them, which gives them a fearlessness that might be better described as naivety.
"Look before you leap" is definitely not their motto, and while their constant risk-tasking can sometimes get them in trouble, it's part of what makes Aries people so brave.
Sagittarius
The second bravest zodiac sign is none other than adventurous and free-spirited Sagittarius. Symbolized by the Archer (or centaur), Sagittarius is always aiming its arrow at the next target—which is usually traveling, attaining deeper levels of wisdom, or plotting their next escape.
These folks don't like to be tied down, so their bravery shows up when they're willing to do things they've never done before and go places they've never been.
Sag folks treat the world like their own personal oyster, and (you have to admit) that takes a degree of courage. They're not afraid to start over, to leave everything behind, and carve out their own path in the world.
Leo
The third bravest fire sign is Leo, rounding out the fire signs in this list. Indeed, these three signs definitely seem to take a cue from their element, and Leo is no exception.
Leo folks are known for their confidence, charisma, and ferocity. If the lion is the king of the jungle, Leo is the king of the world, ruled by the sun itself. Who wouldn't be brave with that astrological makeup?
Their courage comes from their complete faith in themselves. When you believe in yourself and what you're doing, fears simply don't get in the way, and Leo embodies this to a T. With their strong ambition and endless drive, bravery just comes naturally to them.
The takeaway
Again, someone's sign won't guarantee whether they'll be brave or not, and all the zodiac signs have the capacity to be daredevils if they really want to. But in terms of which ones come by their bravery naturally, we have to tip our hats to the fire signs.