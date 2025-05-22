Finally, the study found that plasma total 25(OH)D3 and free 25(OH)D levels were correlated with 25(OH)D3 concentrations in the four regions of the brain, suggesting our blood levels of vitamin D3 and free 25(OH)D may signify the amount of vitamin D3 in our brains as well. This is a valuable insight, considering brain concentrations of 25(OH)D3 cannot be measured while we are still alive.