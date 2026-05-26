Your Brain May Be Shrinking For A Reason That Has Nothing To Do With Age
Insulin resistance can set you on a path toward type 2 diabetes. That's something research has established for a long time.
But new a new study 1suggests the stakes may be even higher: poor metabolic health could be physically shrinking the parts of your brain responsible for memory, focus, and emotional regulation.
What happens in your bloodstream doesn't stay there—it shows up in your brain.
The metabolic health and brain connecion
Scientists have long suspected that metabolic problems affect brain health. Mounting research has connected long-term brain health to cardiovascular events, mitochondrial function, and vascular capacity. And that's just to name a few.
In fact, pivotal research on the topic has found that insulin resistance may even start in the brain. This is in part because your brain actually has receptors for insulin and leptin (a hormone that helps regulate hunger and energy) concentrated in areas critical for memory and thinking.
When signaling in these areas breaks down, it's been linked to the brain changes seen in Alzheimer's disease.
How researchers connected metabolism to brain changes
This new study in particular, published in the Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging2, aimed to trace the specific pathway from metabolic dysfunction to brain shrinkage to cognitive decline.
Researchers at San Raffaele Hospital in Italy examined 159 patients with mood disorders—81 with bipolar disorder and 78 with major depressive disorder.
Each participant underwent brain scans, cognitive testing, and blood panels measuring insulin, glucose, leptin, and other metabolic markers.
Worse metabolic health meant smaller brain regions
Metabolic dysfunction had a significant negative effect on gray matter volume (the brain tissue that processes information) and on cognitive performance. Gray matter volume, in turn, predicted how well people performed on thinking tests.
In other words, worse metabolic health correlated with smaller brain regions, which correlated with diminished thinking skills.
The brain areas most affected included:
- The hippocampi: The area of the brain critical for memory
- The amygdalae: Wehre emotional processing takes place
- Several regions in the frontal and temporal lobes: These areas are involved in focus, planning, and decision-making
What these regions have in common: they're packed with insulin and leptin receptors.
Among all the metabolic markers tested, insulin, BMI, HOMA-IR (a measure of insulin resistance), and leptin emerged as the strongest predictors of the metabolic dysfunction driving brain changes.
Better insulin sensitivity correlated with preserved brain volume.
Why your standard blood panel might miss this
Here's the catch for anyone focused on longevity: fasting glucose—the number most people see on a standard blood panel—can look perfectly normal. Meanwhile, insulin resistance can still develop in the background.
HOMA-IR captures this earlier dysfunction by factoring in fasting insulin levels alongside glucose. The study used a HOMA-IR cutoff of 2.77 to classify insulin resistance.
Insulin signaling in the brain is essential for forming new connections between brain cells, maintaining brain structure, and keeping neurons alive. When that signaling breaks down, the consequences extend far beyond blood sugar control.
Leptin's overlooked role in brain health
Leptin, a hormone released by fat cells, doesn't get nearly as much attention as insulin. But in this study, it emerged as a key player in the metabolism-brain-cognition chain. Understanding hormones and metabolism can help put leptin's broader role in context.
Leptin crosses into the brain and has protective effects, especially in the hippocampus and cortex. It supports BDNF (a protein that helps brain cells grow and survive) and reduces cell death.
But in conditions like obesity and metabolic dysfunction, chronic low-grade inflammation impairs leptin's ability to reach the brain.
This creates a state called central leptin resistance: high leptin in the blood, but impaired signaling where it counts.
The researchers found that elevated leptin predicted higher insulin resistance specifically in the bipolar disorder group, suggesting these two hormones can become dysregulated together.
Given the elevated BMI observed in the bipolar sample, high blood leptin levels likely reflected central leptin resistance, which may have contributed to reduced gray matter volumes and impaired cognition.
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What this means beyond mood disorders
The study focused on patients with bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder, and the metabolic-brain-cognition pathway was statistically significant only in the bipolar group. But the researchers are clear that the underlying mechanisms apply more broadly.
They cite prior evidence that insulin resistance increases the risk of cognitive decline and dementia in the general population, partly by interfering with the brain's ability to clear harmful proteins.
Longitudinal studies have confirmed that people with insulin resistance show reduced gray matter volumes and lower cognitive performance compared with insulin-sensitive people, even in cognitively healthy groups.
For anyone concerned about brain health and Alzheimer's prevention—whether or not you've considered your genetic risk—the message is straightforward: metabolic dysfunction doesn't just raise your diabetes risk. It may be actively reshaping your brain in ways that compromise memory, focus, and emotional regulation.
How to test smarter & build metabolic resilience
Insulin resistance and leptin resistance appear to be early and potentially reversible drivers of cognitive decline. Here's where to start:
- Test beyond glucose. Ask your doctor about fasting insulin and HOMA-IR, not just fasting glucose. These markers can reveal insulin resistance years before glucose levels become abnormal.
- Take leptin seriously. If you're carrying extra weight and concerned about cognitive health, leptin may be worth discussing with your healthcare provider. Elevated leptin with signs of metabolic dysfunction could indicate central leptin resistance.
- Prioritize protein and strength training. Both support insulin sensitivity and metabolic health. Muscle tissue is a major site of glucose uptake, and resistance training has been shown to improve insulin signaling independent of weight loss. Learn more about eating for muscle and muscle's metabolic benefits.
- Reduce ultra-processed foods. Chronic low-grade inflammation impairs both insulin and leptin signaling. Diets high in ultra-processed foods are associated with inflammation, while whole-food patterns support metabolic and brain health. Research shows ultra-processed foods disrupt your brain.
- Watch for emerging therapies. Intranasal insulin and insulin-sensitizing medications are highlighted as promising candidates for cognitive protection.
The takeaway
Your metabolic health and your brain health are deeply connected. Insulin resistance and leptin dysregulation may be physically shrinking the brain regions you rely on for memory, focus, and emotional balance.
Testing smarter, eating well, and building muscle aren't just good for your body—they may be protecting your brain. For more strategies, here's how to keep your memory sharp as you age.