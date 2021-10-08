Prepare for a wild understatement: Hormones are often misunderstood. They’re so complex, in fact, that it can be difficult to pinpoint which one is out of whack (for what it’s worth, hormones work together in a symphony, so it’s unlikely you have an imbalance with just one).

What’s even more misunderstood is the connection between hormones and weight. As Harvard-trained integrative medicine doctor Sara Gottfried, M.D., author of Women, Food, And Hormones, tells us on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, a heap of hormones have the potential to keep you (specifically women) from burning fat, so it’s important to understand what’s going on under the hood.

Below, Gottfried provides some baseline knowledge. Here’s what she wants you to know about hormones and weight.