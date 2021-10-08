 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
3 Things A Harvard-Trained MD Wants You To Know About Hormones & Weight

3 Things A Harvard-Trained MD Wants You To Know About Hormones & Weight

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Sara Gottfried, M.D.

Image by Sara Gottfried, M.D.

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 8, 2021 — 9:04 AM

Prepare for a wild understatement: Hormones are often misunderstood. They’re so complex, in fact, that it can be difficult to pinpoint which one is out of whack (for what it’s worth, hormones work together in a symphony, so it’s unlikely you have an imbalance with just one). 

What’s even more misunderstood is the connection between hormones and weight. As Harvard-trained integrative medicine doctor Sara Gottfried, M.D., author of Women, Food, And Hormones, tells us on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, a heap of hormones have the potential to keep you (specifically women) from burning fat, so it’s important to understand what’s going on under the hood. 

Below, Gottfried provides some baseline knowledge. Here’s what she wants you to know about hormones and weight. 

1. Hormones can influence weight. 

We’ll start with a broad stroke: “Hormones influence weight,” says Gottfried. “A lot of people miss that piece, because they think about hormones in terms of mood, sex drive, or even muscle mass—they don't realize that your hormones are so important when it comes to weight.”

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Advice from the world’s top doctors and experts, at your fingertips.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Let’s not forget, the infamous stress hormone cortisol can stimulate the ​​blood sugar roller coaster, which tells your body that you need to eat—and right now. This, in turn, can turn insulin secretion on overdrive, which makes you store fat. Estrogen and progesterone play a role, too, since estrogen dominance (where your body is either producing too much estrogen or you're not getting rid of it properly) can contribute to weight loss resistance, and a drop in progesterone can lead to increased appetite for some. 

You see, there’s a very delicate balance between hormones and weight. “That first principle is just to really drive home the point that metabolism includes your hormones,” says Gottfried. 

Advertisement

2. The keto diet can affect hormonal imbalance. 

A ketogenic diet has its benefits—one of them being weight management—but Gottfried says the restrictive eating plan has the potential to affect your hormones. “I went on keto with my husband,” she recounts. “He dropped 20 pounds in a short amount of time, and I gained weight. I had some initial success, but then it just seemed to reverse the deeper I got into ketosis. I realized that keto is definitely affecting your hormones and not always in a positive way—at least not classic keto.” 

Specifically, the diet seems to affect the leptin hormone: Women, generally, have more leptin sensitivity than men, so they can be more sensitive to when leptin levels decline too low, which can influence anxiety, low-quality sleep, and uncontrollable hunger over time. 

“It's not that women can’t experience the benefits [of keto],” says Gottfried. “It's just that we need some workarounds.” To ensure leptin levels don't get depleted, she recommends introducing more carbs into the diet than “classic keto” might allow. “Even though I was told that was not the way to do keto, I found that many patients are able to get into ketosis focusing on net carbs,” she says. (Read all about carb cycling on keto here.)

3. Supporting detoxification is key. 

Gottfried mentions that some hormones really need detoxification in order to work optimally, like insulin, estrogen, and your hunger hormones, leptin and ghrelin. To support your body’s natural detoxification process, she recommends eating your greens—and lots of ‘em. 

“Eating dark leafy greens is a great way to inactivate some of those excess estrogens,” she says. Plus, “getting cruciferous vegetables can help you with liver detoxification, and getting allium vegetables (things like garlic, leeks, and onion) helps you with making glutathione, which is part of this process of mopping up the toxins.” 

Research backs her up: Cruciferous vegetables contain indole-3-carbinol (I3C), a compound that helps break estrogen down, which helps with detoxification. These vegetables, including the alliums, also support liver detoxification by increasing glutathione production, an antioxidant that’s also important for reducing oxidative stress

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Your hormones are important for a variety of reasons, not just weight management; but if you do find yourself unable to reach your goal, keep Gottfried’s tips in mind to restore hormonal balance. You should always consult a doctor to figure out what works for you (as everyone’s body is different), but Gottfried’s plan is a great place to start.  

Enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or Amazon Music!
Advertisement
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I'm A Functional MD: My 4 Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep & Fewer Wakeups

Jason Wachob
I'm A Functional MD: My 4 Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep & Fewer Wakeups
Integrative Health

What This Supermodel Eats In A Day & Her Go-To Post-Workout Smoothie

Alexandra Engler
What This Supermodel Eats In A Day & Her Go-To Post-Workout Smoothie
Recipes

An Oven-Baked Cauliflower Steak With Inflammation-Easing Spices

Eliza Sullivan
An Oven-Baked Cauliflower Steak With Inflammation-Easing Spices
Beauty

Swollen Under-Eyes? This Genius Tip Can Nix Puffiness & Dark Circles

Jamie Schneider
Swollen Under-Eyes? This Genius Tip Can Nix Puffiness & Dark Circles
Beauty

If You Like To Wear Your Hair In A Bun, Don't Make This Cringey Mistake

Jamie Schneider
If You Like To Wear Your Hair In A Bun, Don't Make This Cringey Mistake
Integrative Health

PSA: Don't Make This Major (And Common!) Vitamin D Mistake

Jamie Schneider
PSA: Don't Make This Major (And Common!) Vitamin D Mistake
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Healthier Veggie-Packed Flatbread Sandwich Will Keep You Full All Afternoon

Eliza Sullivan
This Healthier Veggie-Packed Flatbread Sandwich Will Keep You Full All Afternoon
Mental Health

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness

Jamie Schneider
This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness
Integrative Health

Need To Focus? Prioritizing This Nutrient May Help, According To Research*

Eliza Sullivan
Need To Focus? Prioritizing This Nutrient May Help, According To Research*
Women's Health

Stress Increases During Menopause: 6 Ways To Stay Calm Through It All

Emma Loewe
Stress Increases During Menopause: 6 Ways To Stay Calm Through It All
Integrative Health

How Much Sleep You Should Actually Be Getting, Depending On Your Age

Sarah Regan
How Much Sleep You Should Actually Be Getting, Depending On Your Age
Mental Health

I Wasn't Sure I Had An Eating Disorder, Until I Realized How Food Controlled Me

Marissa Miller
I Wasn't Sure I Had An Eating Disorder, Until I Realized How Food Controlled Me
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-an-md-wants-you-to-know-about-hormones-and-weight

Your article and new folder have been saved!