The Brain-Healthy Workout You Probably Aren't Doing Enough Of
By now, most of us know that regular exercise is one of the best things we can do for our long-term health. It strengthens our muscles, supports our heart, and helps protect our brain as we age. But what if some types of exercise give your brain an even bigger boost than others?
That's exactly what researchers set out to answer in a new review1 comparing nearly 50 clinical trials.
Researchers compared 47 exercise studies head-to-head
Instead of looking at one workout in isolation, researchers conducted a Bayesian network meta-analysis, a type of study that allows scientists to compare multiple interventions at once, even when they weren't directly tested against each other.
The review included 47 randomized controlled trials involving 1,815 adults over age 60. Participants completed a wide variety of exercise programs, including aerobic exercise, resistance training, aquatic exercise, yoga and tai chi, combined strength and cardio programs, HIIT, and multicomponent exercise that blended several training styles.
The researchers then compared how each approach affected circulating BDNF levels, while also looking at how exercise dose, intensity, frequency, and program length influenced the results.
Water-based exercise came out on top, but there's a catch
Aquatic exercise showed the largest estimated increase in BDNF, followed by mind-body exercise, such as yoga and tai chi, and mixed exercise programs that combined several types of movement. Traditional aerobic exercise, resistance training, and combined cardio-strength workouts also raised BDNF compared to being sedentary.
That doesn't necessarily mean everyone should cancel their gym membership and head to the nearest pool. The researchers are careful to point out that aquatic exercise ranked first based on only two studies, so the evidence is still relatively limited. It's a promising finding, but one that needs to be confirmed in larger trials before anyone can confidently call it the "best" exercise for brain health.
What may be more meaningful is the broader pattern. Several different forms of exercise increased BDNF, suggesting your brain doesn't require one perfect workout. It seems to respond well to movement in many different forms.
Variety may be one of the smartest ways to train your brain
One of the more interesting takeaways wasn't about ranking exercises. It was about expanding your definition of what counts as brain-healthy movement.
Strength training continues to earn its place. Aerobic exercise still matters. But this review suggests activities like swimming, water aerobics, yoga, and tai chi deserve a spot in the conversation, too.
The researchers also found that more exercise wasn't necessarily better. People saw increases in BDNF across a wide range of workout intensities and program lengths, with many of the strongest results coming from programs that lasted about two to five months. Interestingly, some studies found that BDNF remained elevated even after the structured exercise program ended, suggesting the brain may continue benefiting long after the workouts are over.
The takeaway
If your goal is to support your brain as you age, this study suggests that you have options.
Walking, lifting weights, swimming laps, joining a water aerobics class, practicing yoga, or taking a tai chi class may all help stimulate BDNF, one of the brain's most important growth factors. Rather than searching for one "perfect" workout, it may be more worthwhile to build a routine you enjoy and can stick with.