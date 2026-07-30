Doing The Same Workout Every Day? Your Brain Might Want More Variety
Most of us tend to find our "thing" when it comes to exercise.
Maybe you're a runner who logs the same three-mile loop every morning. Maybe you've fallen in love with Pilates, spend every weekend cycling, or rarely miss a strength training session. Finding a form of movement you genuinely enjoy is one of the biggest predictors of sticking with it.
But once you've found that routine, it's easy to stay there.
A new study suggests your mental health might benefit from branching out. Researchers found that adults who mixed up their workouts and included some higher-intensity exercise had lower odds of experiencing depressive symptoms than those who stuck to a single type of activity. The findings don't suggest you need to spend more time exercising. Instead, they point to something many of us overlook: variety.
It’s not just about how much you exercise
The study included nearly 39,000 adults who completed a depression screening questionnaire and reported the types of physical activity they had done over the previous three months.
Rather than looking only at whether people met exercise guidelines, researchers broke physical activity into several characteristics. They calculated how much people exercised overall, how intense those workouts were, what types of exercise they did, and how varied their weekly routines were.
Exercise diversity didn't simply mean trying lots of activities once in a while. It reflected how participants spread their exercise across different forms of movement. Someone who lifted weights, walked, played tennis, and occasionally took a cycling class would score higher than someone who spent all of their exercise time jogging, even if both exercised for the same number of hours each week.
The researchers also accounted for factors that influence depression risk, including age, body weight, smoking, alcohol intake, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar.
Variety & intensity stood out
As expected, people who exercised more generally had lower odds of depressive symptoms. But once researchers looked at all of the exercise characteristics together, two factors rose to the top: diversity and intensity.
People who spread their movement across multiple activities and included higher-intensity exercise appeared to have the lowest odds of reporting depressive symptoms. Interestingly, these characteristics were more strongly associated with mood than total exercise volume alone.
The researchers also noticed some differences between men and women. Vigorous exercise had a particularly strong association with lower depressive symptoms among women. For men, aerobic exercise and mixed-endurance activities, such as circuit training, basketball, or racket sports, showed the strongest associations.
What exercise diversity looks like
The phrase "exercise diversity" might sound like you need to become a triathlete overnight. In reality, it can be much simpler. Think of your weekly movement the way you think about your diet. Just as eating a wide variety of foods provides a broader range of nutrients, doing a wider variety of movement may challenge your body and brain in different ways.
For example, a week might include two strength-training sessions, a couple of brisk walks, a pickleball game with friends, a bike ride, and one interval workout. Or maybe it's yoga on Monday, lifting on Wednesday, hiking on Saturday, and a dance class on Sunday.
You don't necessarily need more exercise. You may simply benefit from exercising differently.
There's another reason this matters for longevity. Different types of exercise train different systems. Strength training helps preserve muscle and bone. Cardio supports heart health. Higher-intensity intervals improve cardiorespiratory fitness. Recreational sports add coordination, balance, and social connection, all of which have their own health benefits.
The takeaway
One of the best workouts is still the one you'll actually do consistently. If running, swimming, or Pilates is what keeps you moving, that's a great foundation. But this study suggests your body and your brain may appreciate a little variety. Instead of asking whether you're exercising enough, it may be worth asking whether you're moving in enough different ways.