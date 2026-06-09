This Is The Strength Training Sweet Spot For Longevity, From A 30-Year Harvard Study

Two to three strength sessions a week might be the single most evidence-backed thing you can add to your routine right now. Not because more is always better (the data actually shows it isn't) but because that 90-to-120-minute weekly range hits a kind of biological sweet spot for your heart, your brain, and your lifespan. Stack it with cardio you already enjoy, and the benefits compound in a way neither exercise delivers alone. It's one of the most evidence-backed things you can start doing now for a longer, healthier life.