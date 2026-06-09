This Is The Strength Training Sweet Spot For Longevity, From A 30-Year Harvard Study
You probably know that lifting weights is good for you. But how much do you actually need to do each week to see real longevity benefits? That's been a surprisingly murky question, but a massive new study1 with data from over 147,000 adults is giving us a clear answer.
Researchers from Harvard found a specific weekly range of resistance training that's linked to the biggest drops in mortality risk, and it's way more doable than you might think.
30 years of data
This wasn't a small, short-term trial. Researchers pooled data from three major long-running cohort studies to collect data from over 147,374 adults for up to 30 years.
Every two years, participants reported how much time they spent doing resistance training and aerobic exercise. Instead of relying on a single snapshot, the researchers averaged those reports over time to get a more accurate picture of people's long-term habits. Then they tracked mortality, and causes of mortality, over the entire follow-up period.
Their goal was to figure out exactly how many minutes of strength training per week produces the greatest benefit for longevity, and whether pairing it with cardio makes a difference.
The effect of strength training
People who did 90 to 119 minutes of resistance training per week had a 13% lower risk of dying from any cause compared to those who did none. That's the equivalent of 1.5 to 2 hours, or roughly two to three focused strength sessions a week. The benefits became even more pronounced for specific causes of death:
- Cardiovascular mortality: 19% lower risk
- Neurological disease mortality: 27% lower risk
If you feel like pushing as hard as you can at the gym is the picture of perfect health, this research contradicts that. Strength training more than 120 minutes per week didn't offer additional protection. The curve flattened out. So if you're already hitting that 90-to-120-minute range, don't feel like you need to do more for longevity's sake.
Cancer mortality told a slightly different story. The reduced risk showed up only at lower levels of resistance training, specifically 1 to 59 minutes per week. At higher volumes, the association with cancer mortality disappeared. The researchers note this could be related to elevated IGF-1 at higher training volumes, which is a growth hormone that has been linked to certain cancer risks in previous research.
The combo effect
One of the most powerful findings was what happened when people combined cardio and strength training. Doing both at sufficient levels was associated with a 45% lower risk of all-cause mortality compared to people who did neither.
The data showed that resistance training further reduced mortality risk at every level of aerobic activity, up to about 45 MET-hours per week of cardio. MET-hours are a scientific way of measuring exercise volume—one MET-hour equals roughly one hour of light walking. So 45 MET-hours per week translates to something like 6.5 hours of jogging, 7.5 hours of cycling, or about 13 hours of brisk walking every week (which by the way, is a very high bar most people aren't anywhere near).
Beyond that very high threshold of aerobic activity, adding resistance training didn't provide extra benefit. But that's an extremely high volume of cardio activity that most people aren't hitting anyway.
In practical terms, the two types of exercise appear to work through different pathways. Cardio supports your heart, lungs, and metabolic health. Strength training preserves muscle mass, supports bone density, and, based on this data, seems to protect your brain. Together, they cover more ground than either one alone.
What this means for you
This research gives you a clear target. Aim for 90 to 119 minutes of resistance training per week, ideally alongside regular cardio. Here's how that might look in practice:
- Two longer sessions: Two 45- to 60-minute strength workouts per week
- Three shorter sessions: Three 30- to 40-minute sessions spread across the week
- Pair with cardio: If you're already walking, running, cycling, or swimming regularly, adding two to three strength sessions captures the combined benefit
And if you're not hitting 90 minutes of strength training yet, that's totally fine too. The study showed meaningful risk reduction even at lower levels. People who did just 1 to 29 minutes per week still had a lower mortality risk than those who did nothing. Starting matters more than optimizing.
The takeaway
Two to three strength sessions a week might be the single most evidence-backed thing you can add to your routine right now. Not because more is always better (the data actually shows it isn't) but because that 90-to-120-minute weekly range hits a kind of biological sweet spot for your heart, your brain, and your lifespan. Stack it with cardio you already enjoy, and the benefits compound in a way neither exercise delivers alone. It's one of the most evidence-backed things you can start doing now for a longer, healthier life.