If You Exercise 5+ Times A Week — These Supplements Should Be In Your Stack
If you’re exercising (think gym sessions, fitness classes, running, cycling, at-home workouts, or any type of structured movement), dialing in your daily nutrition is crucial for supporting that level of physical demand. When fuel or recovery needs aren’t fully met, it can show up as fatigue, stalled progress, or just feeling like your usual workouts take more out of you than they used to.
What can you do about it? Make sure your foundational habits are in place. This includes staying hydrated, prioritizing sleep, eating a well-balanced diet, and (yes) the right supplements. There are a lot of supplements out there boasting big claims that just don’t live up to the hype. But some supplements do. So, let’s dive into three options that absolutely can support your fitness goals.
Creatine
As a shock to probably no one, creatine tops the list. It has been making headlines for the last several years now, and the press is much deserved. Creatine is considered the most studied supplement on the market, with decades of research showing that it helps people (men and women of every age) build more muscle and strength1 from their resistance training.*
For example, a 2024 study2 found that daily creatine use was associated with greater body composition changes alongside strength training, including roughly 2.5 pounds more lean muscle gain and about 1.6 pounds more fat loss compared to exercise alone.*
The effects also appear to be more pronounced with age. Research suggests older adults (particularly those over 50) may see stronger benefits3. This may be especially relevant for postmenopausal women, since lower estrogen levels can make it more challenging to maintain lean muscle mass.*
Plus, research continues to link daily supplementation of this compound with better cognitive health, mood, and memory.* This is the best way to reap those benefits.
For muscle health, a 5-gram daily dose of creatine supports strength and recovery.* mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+ pairs a pure source creatine monohydrate with 2 grams of the amino acid taurine to further support muscle health, heart health, and overall longevity.*
Whey protein
Protein is one of the most foundational nutrients for anyone training regularly, and whey protein remains one of the most researched and effective forms available. It’s a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids, including a high concentration of leucine, which is the main dietary trigger for muscle protein synthesis (the process responsible for building and repairing muscles).*
Because of its rapid digestion (meaning the amino acids are available to your muscles within 60-90 minutes4) and strong amino acid profile, whey protein is especially useful post-workout, when the body is primed to repair and rebuild muscle tissue.*
Beyond muscle-building benefits, whey protein supports healthy blood sugar balance when consumed alongside a balanced diet. Its amino acids, especially leucine, help signal the body to release insulin.*
As a dietitian, I use this vanilla whey protein powder daily in my breakfast. If you’re looking for a light option, this clear protein tastes like pink lemonade, and reviewers can’t stop raving about how good it tastes.
Magnesium
Magnesium and muscle health are closely connected. Low magnesium levels have been linked to muscle tension at rest and may interfere with recovery from exercise.
Exercising regularly also faster depletes5 your body of magnesium not only due to heavy sweating (because you do lose some of this electrolyte via sweat) and increased energy demands to fuel muscle (magnesium is used in energy generating processes).
Therefore, increasing intake (with the help of supplements) is important. Research even shows that magnesium supplements have been shown to improve performance and fitness while helping to reduce muscle soreness6 post-exercise for folks who are physically active*
Try this supplement to reap the benefits of both (and yes, it can work better than the sleepy girl mocktail).
The takeaway
The right (science-backed) supplements help give you an edge on your fitness goals—whether that’s building more muscle and picking up the heavier weights or helping to minimize soreness so you can stick with your desired schedule.*
The three supplements outlined here offer great foundational support and are complementary to any routine. Ready to give them a try? Now’s a great time, as you can save 20% with code SUMMER20 on the mindbodygreen shop.
9 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/14636102/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39074168/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37892421/
- https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/1934578X251326124
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12487419/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC11227245/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4647629/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4880859/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33506357/