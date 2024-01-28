Let's get the non-modifiable factors out of the way first: For starters, your biological sex seems to play a role. Statistically, women are up to 2.2 times more susceptible4 to brain aneurysms than men depending on their age. Neurologist and Deputy Dean of Clinical Sciences at The University of the West Indies Medical Campus, Sherry Sandy, M.D. explains that before age 40, there is a roughly equal prevalence of brain aneurysms in both genders. However, after the age of 50, they become more common in women. We don't have enough data to understand why this is, though medical professionals suspect it could have to do with factors ranging from oral contraception side effects and pregnancy to menopause and decreased estrogen levels.