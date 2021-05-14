If you have lower back or hip pain, this pose should help. Not only does the backbend strengthen your back muscles, but it allows for an extension of the hip joint, which is normally flexed when we sit all day. Too much flexion in the hip joint can cause lower back pain.

This pose stretches the entire front side of the body, including your legs, hips, ankles, torso, and of course, your chest. All of that stretching can help improve posture by opening up the chest and strengthening the spine. And if you're into chakras, this is a prime pose for opening up your heart chakra.

Long story short—this is one of those poses that you really don't want to miss. With so much beneficial stretching happening, you're sure to feel nice and loose after a few rounds of this juicy backbend.