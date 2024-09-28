Staying open-minded is a powerful practice in mindfulness and spirituality, and it can also really enhance your intuition. If you're not open to an idea (like going to a different college than you planned on or retiring a few years later than you expected, for example), you could get a genuine intuitive hit about it but then discount it because it doesn't conform to your preconceived notions about what's best for you—or even what's possible for you.