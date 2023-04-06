Blush is arguably the most versatile product in your makeup bag: You can use it to fake a beachy glow, add a bloom of color to your lips and lids, and literally change the shape of your face. Armed with a good cream blush, I can create a full makeup look in about ten seconds flat. You could say I’m a bit enamored with the product, and when I learn a new trick, I feel practically giddy.

Recently, celebrity makeup artist Mai Quynh let me in on one of her secrets: “Stack” your blushes to nail a soft, dewy shine. It’s a trick you might have tried without even knowing it—but once you understand the ins and outs, trust me, you won't ever look back.