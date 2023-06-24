If you’ve been seeking a more convenient way to reap the benefits of eating healthy at home, chances are you might have tried a few meal kit services. These companies take the guesswork out of meal planning and prepping by bringing healthy recipes right to your door. We've tested what seems like every meal delivery service under the sun, and let's just say it takes a bit of comparing and contrasting to find out which is the best your individual health goals. Consider this your Venn Diagram for two of the most popular meal kit subscriptions, Blue Apron vs. Green Chef.

There's a subscription out there for nearly every palette, dietary need, and price point. But after extensive research and testing, we’ve found that these two companies stand out for their healthy, delicious recipes and high-quality ingredients. Below, we’ll help you discover if Blue Apron or Green Chef is worth trying in your own kitchen. Pro tip: Both services offer pretty massive first-time-customer offers, with easy and hassle-free cancellation policies.