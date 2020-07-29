Ah, bloating. The word itself may elicit a groan (both from frustration and discomfort). When you feel that "stuffed" heaviness start to arise, perhaps the last thing you want to do is eat more—it does seem a bit counterintuitive. But according to Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D., leading naturopathic physician, nutritionist, and renowned inflammation expert, the right foods can actually reduce your bloat, well before the urge to unbutton your pants takes over.

By adding micronutrients, she explains on the mbg podcast, you can help your body engage its natural detoxification system more efficiently (and thus, minimize bloating). When it comes to choosing nourishing options that generate results, her parameters are as follows: First, the food must support the gut. Next, it must help reduce head-to-toe inflammation. Finally, it must aid your body to metabolize foods.

With these guidelines in mind, Petrucci shares the food she recommends (other than probiotics, of course).