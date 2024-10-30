Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

3 Biohacking Tools That Will Transform Longevity As We Know It 

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
October 30, 2024
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Matt Cook, M.D.
Image by Matt Cook / mbg Creative
October 30, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

This conversation with Matt Cook, M.D., founder of BioReset Medical, is quite the contrast—but it’s just as fascinating. A board-certified anesthesiologist and regenerative medicine expert, Cook focuses on building upon a solid longevity foundation using higher-tech practices. We're talking about repairing and restoring health on a cellular level and using minimally invasive treatments to help the body heal itself naturally.

Increasing healthspan may be simpler than you think, but that doesn’t mean innovative, new-age technology can’t play a role. Here, Cook explains a few biohacking tools that will transform longevity as we know it. 

1.

NAD+ therapy

NAD+ infusions have become quite buzzy as of late. NAD+ is a coenzyme found in all cells of the body and is involved in a number of functions, including the production of energy in the mitochondria, DNA repair, cell survival, and metabolism. 

“We have NAD+ constantly in every cell in our bodies all the time, going from a high energy state to a low energy state and facilitating expansive biochemical reactions,” explains Cook. "Those could be making energy in your mitochondria, turning on DNA repair, [or] turning on sirtuin super-family, which has to do with extending longevity.” 

Like most good things, your natural supply of NAD+ declines with age—but supporting your NAD+ through supplements, lifestyle habits, and treatments can help you maintain solid levels. One that Cook is particularly interested in is NAD+ IV therapy, where NAD+ is administered through a vein in a standard saline solution. Some say it’s the easiest way to boost NAD+ levels—assuming you get it done under the supervision of a responsible healthcare practitioner. 

“Overall, I think it's a very safe thing to do,” says Cook, although it’s not for everyone. Always chat with a doctor before booking the treatment to make sure it’s right for you. We also suggest reading our full guide to NAD+ IV therapy here, to learn more about the potential benefits and side effects.

2.

Early screening

When it comes to serious health conditions, early intervention is key. That’s why Cook sees promise with early detection screening. “For cancer screening, we do something called a liquid biopsy from a company called Grail,” he says. “That will screen for [around] 50 cancers, and you can look to see if there are cancer stem cells in your blood… I do that for all of our patients.” 

He also uses Prenuvo, a whole-body MRI scanning company that uses analytic software, to make early and accurate diagnoses. “We've had two people in our practice that got diagnosed with pancreatic cancer... [Prenuvo] found it out of the blue—it was early—and had total resections and are fine.”

We should note that these cancer screenings are very, very expensive right now (we’re talking thousands of dollars), but they do have the potential to save countless lives once they're more accessible.

3.

Peptide injections 

Peptide therapies have been very popular lately (looking at you, Ozempic). But they can be useful for more than weight loss: You can find ones that help with gastrointestinal function, immunity, and metabolic health.

While Cook notes that these are short-term fixes, he has found success with using BPC 1571, a peptide treatment for inflammation, pain, and gastrointestinal problems, as an addition to GI therapy2. “These are tools that give you some training wheels to regulate your biology," he declares.

Always consult a medical professional to decide what therapies suit your biology best before jumping into peptide injections. 

The takeaway 

We repeat: These therapies and technologies are up-and-coming and, at this point, pretty expensive. So take this information as you will, but it is exciting to see where the biohacking space will go next.

If you are interested in increasing healthspan, you don’t have to invest in high-tech tools at all, if you don’t want to—see here for the best longevity tips that don’t cost a dime. 

We hope you enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or YouTube!

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast—Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast—Does It Work?

Julia Guerra

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time
Integrative Health

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Social Scientist: This One Exercise Can Help You Achieve Your Goals
Mental Health

I'm A Social Scientist: This One Exercise Can Help You Achieve Your Goals

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Routine Helps Me Wake Up At 4:45 a.m. (Sans Alarm) Feeling Rested
Integrative Health

This Sleep Routine Helps Me Wake Up At 4:45 a.m. (Sans Alarm) Feeling Rested

Meghna Dassani, DMD

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*
Integrative Health

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*

Emily Kelleher

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First
Integrative Health

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First

Sarah Regan

Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment
Integrative Health

Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment

Sarah Regan

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness
Mental Health

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness

Jamie Schneider

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast—Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast—Does It Work?

Julia Guerra

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time
Integrative Health

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Social Scientist: This One Exercise Can Help You Achieve Your Goals
Mental Health

I'm A Social Scientist: This One Exercise Can Help You Achieve Your Goals

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Routine Helps Me Wake Up At 4:45 a.m. (Sans Alarm) Feeling Rested
Integrative Health

This Sleep Routine Helps Me Wake Up At 4:45 a.m. (Sans Alarm) Feeling Rested

Meghna Dassani, DMD

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*
Integrative Health

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*

Emily Kelleher

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First
Integrative Health

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First

Sarah Regan

Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment
Integrative Health

Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment

Sarah Regan

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness
Mental Health

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness

Jamie Schneider

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast—Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast—Does It Work?

Julia Guerra

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time
Integrative Health

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Social Scientist: This One Exercise Can Help You Achieve Your Goals
Mental Health

I'm A Social Scientist: This One Exercise Can Help You Achieve Your Goals

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Routine Helps Me Wake Up At 4:45 a.m. (Sans Alarm) Feeling Rested
Integrative Health

This Sleep Routine Helps Me Wake Up At 4:45 a.m. (Sans Alarm) Feeling Rested

Meghna Dassani, DMD

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*
Integrative Health

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*

Emily Kelleher

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First
Integrative Health

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First

Sarah Regan

Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment
Integrative Health

Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment

Sarah Regan

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness
Mental Health

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness

Jamie Schneider

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health

Jamie Schneider

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast—Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast—Does It Work?

Julia Guerra

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time
Integrative Health

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Social Scientist: This One Exercise Can Help You Achieve Your Goals
Mental Health

I'm A Social Scientist: This One Exercise Can Help You Achieve Your Goals

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Routine Helps Me Wake Up At 4:45 a.m. (Sans Alarm) Feeling Rested
Integrative Health

This Sleep Routine Helps Me Wake Up At 4:45 a.m. (Sans Alarm) Feeling Rested

Meghna Dassani, DMD

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*
Integrative Health

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*

Emily Kelleher

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First
Integrative Health

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First

Sarah Regan

Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment
Integrative Health

Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment

Sarah Regan

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness
Mental Health

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness

Jamie Schneider

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health

Jamie Schneider

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.