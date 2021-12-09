Health optimization is one of the latest trend in wellness (along with these other wellness trends, of course!). And while it might seem obvious and essential, it's taken a while for the science to catch up with a holistic way of thinking—but in many ways, it's starting to. Doctors and patients are paying closer attention to healthspan extension and disease prevention, rather than just symptom treatment.

Longevity experts are coming out with new research developments that can lead to longer and healthier lives. While some are technological advancements, others simply relate to living in harmony with nature. Whatever the tool, the process of optimizing your health in this way can be referred to as "biohacking" (and it's not as intimidating as it sounds.)

Here are a few of my favorite biohacking methods: